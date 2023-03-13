I love to travel. I especially love when traveling allows me to explore a place with a rich history in shaping alcohol culture, as I find the human relationship with alcohol to be fascinating. On the one hand, you have a world immersed in creativity and culinary enjoyment. On the other, one rooted in binge drinking and chemical dependence.

For the purpose of this column here today, I want to highlight how incredibly excellent a part of this country is when it comes to imbibement and showcasing the rich history of its evolution. If you hadn’t already guessed, I am talking about the Bourbon Trail in Kentucky.

My husband and I recently returned from a long weekend exploring the Louisville area and I cannot stop thinking about it. For two people fully immersed in the food and beverage industry, Louisville offered so much fun inspiration and knowledge. I’m actually shocked that neither of us had been to Louisville prior.

Before I go further, you should know that there was beer, yes. Really good beer. Great beer in fact. Excellent beer experiences to round out the trip and I will get to those eventually. However, this visit had one main focus and that was exploring as much of bourbon country as we could manage in three days.

We love whiskey as much as we love beer and the two often go hand in hand. What I wasn’t expecting from this trip was to be so taken aback by the beauty of the countryside and the impact of the excitement from all of our tour and tasting guides that I somehow inoculated myself with the desire to keep learning more. Pun intended.

Some fun facts and takeaways about whiskey before I lay out our fun:

Whiskey is aged in large warehouses known as rickhouses or rackhouses. They typically hold anywhere from 10,000 to 60,000 barrels of whiskey. Dang!

That black fungus that you see growing on buildings and other objects all around distillery campuses is completely harmless. It is only there because it is attracted to the

angel’s share,

or the whiskey lost through evaporation during the aging process.

New Orleans grew into the party city it is today because of all the whiskey it received from Louisville. The Ohio River to the Mississippi and on down to the Gulf was an excellent whiskey corridor and aided in massive growth.

Whiskey has grown exponentially over the past decade and a lot of the money has been reinvested into the consumer experience when they visit the distilleries. These campuses are gorgeous.

The dedication to ingredients, ownership of recipes and categorization of types of whiskey is unparalleled.

Piece of history

We spent a lot of time at Buffalo Trace Distillery, the longest-operated distillery in Kentucky, named for the buffalo traces explorers used as paths to move westward and one of only four distilleries allowed to function during Prohibition due to its medicinal whiskey license.

Buffalo Trace is now home of Sazerac (New Orleans), Blantons, EH Taylor, Weller and other infamous whiskey brands like Pappy van Winkle and George T. Stagg. The tour was fascinating. Our guide, David W., was full of knowledge and openly cared for the distillery and what he did for a living.

My favorite whiskey experience was our tasting at Heaven Hill distillery, the largest family-owned and independent distillery in Kentucky. Our tasting guide, Allen, was a true Southern charmer and overtly excited about the whiskies he was sharing with us. He was an excellent storyteller, historian and sensory educator; our 45 minutes was quick but impactful.

His biggest word of advice was to try before you buy, and drove home the fact that whiskey is meant to be shared, not set on a shelf to be looked at. I could sit and listen to Allen speak about Elijah Craig and others over and over again.

An old reliable

We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the workings of Jim Beam, home to the “hardest working still in America” as indicated in mural form on the side of the still house. The largest of all distilleries in Kentucky, Jim Beam has over 100 rickhouses currently aging whiskey for the masses.

Our tour guide, Mila, was enthusiastic and fun. It was definitely the Anheuser Busch-esque tour of the weekend — as opposed to the little craft brewery tour around the corner. This tour drove home the importance of yeast and water in the distilling process.

Kentucky lies on a bed of limestone, which acts as a natural filter and allows for some of the best iron-free and calcium-rich water. In addition, Beam’s proprietary yeast that they have propagated for decades and introduced at the end of Prohibition is so important to the brand that they house some samples off-site in case anything tragic happens at or to the distillery.

In addition, we visited Wild Turkey, Evan Williams, Willett, Four Roses, Michter and Woodford Reserve. We had such a lovely time and tried so much excellent whiskey.

The Bar at Willett offered some reprieve in whiskey drinking and after our very extensive tasting we saddled up for one of the best egg salad sandwiches I have ever had, a Hurricane (hello, New Orleans!) and a table beer from Scout and Scholar, Bardstown’s first brewery established in December 2020 and named after the two brothers who discovered the area.

Brewed with satiable honey malt, spicy rye and fermented with a Saison yeast, Stonehands table beer was effervescent and dry with a refreshing bitterness driven by notes of lime zest and grass. I will definitely swing by this brewery the next time I am in town.

Back to beer

We kept the beer train rolling Saturday night with a stop at Mile Wide Beer Co. in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood. One of the co-owners and head brewer spent some time in St. Louis circa my tenure in that fair city and has been a beer peer of mine for years. When he left for Louisville in 2016, I knew there were exciting things on the horizon.

Along with a visit to The Holy Grale, one of the country’s finest beer bars, Mile Wide was the only beer-related spot on my to-do list. It did not disappoint. The beer was excellent, the space was fun and inviting and it was just barely warm enough to enjoy some patio seating.

Catalina Breeze West Coast IPA was dynamite and had just been released, so it was fresh. Fresh fresh, just like the style should be enjoyed. Citrus pith bitterness with an underlying tropical note, the pour was a sneaky 7% and oh so good.

Mile Wide Patchwork pale ale was a delicious take on a mosaic-hopped beer and was stacked with tropical fruit dankness and a little oniony herbal note to round out the true mosaic hop character. Vanilla Leroy Brown ale was toasty and dry with a very subtle yet pleasing vanilla presence.

I had another really nice West Coast-style IPA from Gravely Brewing and although we never made it to the taproom, their beers were on all the tap and can lists we saw. Founded in 2017 and a Mayan street food and music haven, this brewery will be a stop the next time I am in the area.

Power Cord West Coast IPA was piney with a little stone fruit, Gravely Sprockets German-style pilsner had a nice slightly spicy and fruity noble hop character with a pleasant lingering bitterness and dry finish, and Debaser Hazy IPA was juicy and tropical. Three different styles all executed very well.

More to come

The beer scene is obviously growing in this quaint Southern city. Hi-Wire Brewing out of Asheville, North Carolina, with their fun circus-themed imagery, just opened up their newest taproom and their second out-of-state facility in Louisville in the summer of 2021. Likewise, Against the Grain is holding their own as one of the first craft breweries in the state and Monnik Beer Company appears to have a handle on the cool kid vibe. All good things for a newly emerging beer scene.

Lastly, and perhaps a bit more apropos to you, my Wisconsin family: Louisville is home to one of the best American brandy producers. Copper & Kings distillery is harnessing some very creative energy with their multiple copper pot stills. With the influence of their newly appointed parent company, Constellation Brands, Copper & Kings brandy is now the house brandy at Lambeau Field.

For all you brandy old fashioned sweet, sour and press drinkers out there, may you now know that whiskey country produces some of the best brandy (and beer!) too.