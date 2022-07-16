Draft Queen: Not all IPAs are the same. Know the difference

‘Can bitter, piney, malty American IPAs get back on the shelves please?” is a refreshing hot take and one that most craft beer industry professionals and tenured consumers can relate to. Even more hot is the take that “a hazy IPA is not an IPA.”

This was a direct request and statement on Twitter by Kevin Kuzlik — longtime craft beer industry veteran and sales director for Badger State Brewing in Green Bay — after purchasing a four-pack of beer labeled IPA, pouring one and staring with disdain at the opaque, juice-like liquid in his glass.

Not a bad beer Kuzlik claims as he identifies it as well made, but absolutely not what he thought he was purchasing nor wanted when he grabbed the goods off the shelf, simply labeled “IPA.”

This post got me thinking: Why are beer labels allowed to be so deceiving, especially for the IPA category? For far too many craft consumers, hops are misunderstood and misleading. Either you love them or you hate them because for the longest time, hops were the way to balance out the grain sweetness.

From the brewing process standpoint, this is no longer the case. American craft beer has seen an aggressive growth in hop innovation, both in how hops are preserved, type and how they are used in the brewing process.

These days, hops are not only being used to bitter beer, thus creating a nice balance to the malt backbone. For at least the past five years, and more often than not it seems, hops are more frequently used for flavor and aroma.

Sure, as an industry, we are seeing a mild resurgence of the West Coast IPA amidst the complete hop overload chaos that is the New England/East Coast-style/Hazy IPA (that is not going anywhere, mind you), but where are the almost perfectly balanced, resinous 6.5%-7.5% ABV classic American IPAs that differentiated American craft beer?

Yes, Bell’s Two Hearted — arguably the most perfect of the American IPAs with its Centennial hop load and caramel malt backbone — is still performing well in the market. And sure, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is still holding strong as the reason so many of us long-term industry veterans forged forth in this profession.

But where is the competition? Surely it is not the hazy IPA. Surely there are American IPA drinkers still out there.

This brings us back to the second point: Not all IPAs should be treated equal when it comes to palate preference and with the wide range of IPA variation available today, breweries owe it to their consumer to be as transparent as possible.

This is especially true as everything gets more expensive, the market becomes even more saturated, and the craft beverage consumer shifts away from craft beer and looks out at the newest, trendy thing.

Confused about IPAs? I don’t blame you! Here is a guide for helping you understand your hop load preference.

American IPA: The granddaddy of the American craft beer movement and often characterized as balanced, piney and citrusy. Hop bitterness complements caramel malt sweetness. Think Bell’s Two Hearted, Revolution Anti Hero and Central Waters Rift IPA.

West Coast IPA: Influenced by Californian and other West Coast breweries, these IPAs push the boundaries of hop bittering and cultivated a niche beer market. More resinous and dank than American IPAs and very citrus pith forward. Try Lagunitas IPA, Working Draft Near East and 3 Sheeps Off Shore (for more information, check out the Beer Baron article from February).

New England IPA: Often categorized as hazy and depicted as juicy and tropical, New England-style IPAs are the exact opposite of West Coast IPAs and boast a hop load used primarily for flavor and aroma enhancement and very little for bittering. These IPAs ease the craft beer drinker into enjoying hops with a very juice-like quality. Try Third Space Heavenly Haze, BlackStack Tech Decks, and Hop Haus Hashtag Hazy.

Milkshake IPA: A New England-style IPA with lactose, vanilla and any other ingredient necessary to make the beer taste and feel more like an actual milk shake or smoothie. It’s true. These “beers” exist. Young Blood Beer Company in Madison and The Brewing Projekt out of Eau Claire nail this style.

Double IPA: When you see the word “double” or “imperial” before IPA, you can expect a higher alcohol load, often 7.5% ABV or more and much sweeter due to the increased booze level. Do not confuse this terminology with “double dry-hopped” as the latter indicates more hop-forwardness in flavor and aroma.

Session IPA: The opposite of Double IPA. When you see “session” before IPA, you can assume your beer will be lower in alcohol and drier because of it. Often, this style is about 4.5% ABV and showcases a lighter malt bill that tends to push the hop character forward on the palate.