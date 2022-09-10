Draft Queen: Non-alcoholic beer category booming with innovations in brewing

The beer world is no stranger to a good trend and the newest development sweeping the industry is the consumer focus on alcohol content. This emphasis was the focal point of a recent article depicting the polarization of alcohol strength preference by a beverage industry writer, Kate Bernot, for The Washington Post.

Bernot argued that craft beer consumers are interested in one of two things: Either more bang-for-your-buck higher alcohol content or those with little to no alcohol for a more abstinence-friendly lifestyle. This, of course, is coming at the expense of all those beautifully made 4.5 to 6% ABV beers that were once all the rage.

“Amid recent trends in both high and low ABV, perhaps no style has been left in the dust more than the venerable American pale ale,” said Bernot. She continued, “With a balance between malt and hops and an ABV generally around 5.5 percent, pale ale was about as broadly appealing as craft beer could be. Until it wasn’t.”

But perhaps now the appeal of balance is coming at us in a less intoxicating manner — pun absolutely intended. The alcohol-free beverage category is booming; and it is as much the result of the vast improvement in technique and innovation within the brewing industry as it is the encouragement and want of the consumer.

The latest IRI scan data confirms that the general population is buying non-alcoholic (NA) beer. While total beer is flat for the past quarter versus the same time last year, the NA segment is up 12%.

Here in the States, low alcohol, alcohol-free, or near beer to some, is characterized as having no more than 0.5% ABV — that is less ethanol than most ripe fruit — and is made using one of three methods: Stop fermentation, vacuum distillation, or by using non-alcohol producing yeast.

Historically, alcohol was removed from beer using the stop fermentation method in which the brewer would essentially raise the temperature of the beer to a point so hot it would kill the yeast and then continue to boil off the alcohol. This left much to be desired as the beer often tasted over-cooked, scorched and well, not so beer-like.

On the other hand, breweries that use the newer vacuum distillation technology to remove alcohol from their products allow for a more enjoyable sensory journey much akin to its boozy counterpart. Fully brewed beer is moved to a still, introduced to a vacuum that brings the much larger alcohol molecules to the top of the vessel to evaporate first.

The finished product comes out of the still at 0.0% ABV and is then frequently blended with a small amount of the alcohol containing mother beer for taste, viscosity and aroma.

A much newer biological technique for making NA beer is using non-alcohol-producing yeast. Unfortunately, at this time, this incredibly innovative approach is more often than not proprietary information intended only for the brewers using them.

Athletic Brewing Co. out of Stratford, Connecticut, and San Diego, California, is paving the way for what the NA beer category is becoming and, while up 139% in U.S. multi-outlet and convenience stores since last year, is currently the third-largest NA brand family, surpassing O’Douls and behind Heineken at No. 1 and Budweiser at No. 2.

In fact, Athletic is so influential to the adult beverage world it has been named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 and named the 26th-fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 with over 13,000% growth from 2018 to 2021.

Whatever the reason for your alcohol-free journey, it sure is refreshing to see such a diverse lineup of innovative, flavorful options out there for your enjoyment. I started some research for you but this is just the tip of the very large NA beer iceberg.

Oktoberfest, <0.5% ABV

Athletic Brewing Co., Stratford, Connecticut, and San Diego, California

This non-alcoholic festbier will stack up alongside any sausage-and-kraut platter just like its boozier cousin. Honey Nut Cheerio sweetness from the Vienna malt, fluffy texture from the added wheat and a little fruity hop complexity mingles together for a really nice stein-drinking option.

Italian Style Pils, <0.5% ABV

Untitled Art, Waunakee

Untitled Art is Wisconsin’s leading NA beer producer and wow are they doing an excellent job and the Italian-style Pilsner is no exception. Clean and refreshing, the malt is light while the hop presence is a bouquet of strawberry, melon and grass enhanced by exquisite effervescence.

Riverwest Stein NA Amber Near Beer, <0.5% ABV

Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee

Truly, the NA version of the brewery’s flagship, uber popular Riverwest Stein amber lager. Caramel malt sweetness with a low-riding citrus hop balance really makes this option an approachable choice for the “I’m just not quite sure if I’m into craft beer” drinker.

Black Butte Non-Alcoholic, <0.5% ABV

Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Oregon

The perfect pick for the dark, roasty beer drinker in your life! This porter is the NA version of one of Deschutes’ best beers and just like you won’t miss the alcohol, you won’t miss the texture and flavors of the original. Medium body, coffee forward with a touch of tobacco, you’re all in for the next fall campfire with this beauty.

Heineken 0.0, 0.0% ABV

Heineken Brewing, The Netherlands

With just a tinge more malt sweetness than Heineken’s original lager, this crusher is the import drinker’s dream. Soft fruity esters, a touch of floral hoppiness, and that signature Heineken flavor is what you get when you commit to this green bottle brew.