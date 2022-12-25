Draft Queen: My favorite beers of 2022

It is hard to believe another year has come and gone since I am convinced 2019 was yesterday, but alas, here we are, about to usher in 2023. And what a year 2022 was, right? Unlike the national trend in pandemic-induced brewery closures, Wisconsin saw very little. And for the first time since 2019, the Great Taste of the Midwest went off without a hitch back at full capacity.

The Atwood neighborhood in Madison saw a brand-new, thoughtfully curated beer bar and coffee shop open up, Forward Craft and Coffee, and the Bay View neighborhood in Milwaukee got a new tasting room when Super Moon Beer Co. opened up just a few months ago.

For me personally, this year was jam-packed with highs. A relocation back to Chicago, marriage and the promise of more beer writing cap the list of highlights, and it’s been fun to look back on this year both within and apart from beer.

Although I am wrapping up 2022 with some of my favorites, don’t ever lose sight that beer is an experience and the most enjoyed liquid is often the result of time, place and company.

Seconds to Summer

Easy drinking lager; Allagash Brewing, Portland, Maine

Allagash is timeless and this year proved to be an excellent example of how in tune the company is with craft beer drinkers, and their product innovation has been a favorite of mine to watch. In February of this year, they dropped Swiftly IPA, a seasonal, medium-bodied, dank American IPA ripe with stone fruit, grass and melon. It is the perfect follow-up to 2019’s Float Trip Pale Ale, one of the first hoppy beers to see distribution from this little Belgian-inspired brewery that could. Then, this summer, they released Seconds to Summer, a perfectly crisp lager with a Czech hop bill, pilsner malt and a bubble-gummy Belgian yeast. The beer is perfect and I can’t wait for it to come around again in 2023 alongside their brand-new year-round IPA, Hop Reach. To top off their year, they introduced a variety pack for a full-on Allagash experience.

Czech Dark Lager

Dovetail Brewing, Chicago

One of my top five favorite breweries, it is hard not to be blown away by Dovetail’s excellent consistency in style execution and reverence to historical brewing culture and tradition. Not a 2022 release per se, but fresh into the Madison market this past year, Dovetail Czech Dark Lager is a knockout. Fresh bread and Tootsie Roll dominate the nose, delicate but present carbonation tantalize the palate and ignite flavors of toasted grain and chocolate-covered blueberries. Keep your eyes peeled as a small drop just hit Madison again and won’t return until Fall 2023.

Saison Bay View

Farmhouse ale; Super Moon Beer Co., Milwaukee

I think Super Moon opening their small tasting room in the heart of the super-trendy Bay View neighborhood in Milwaukee is the most rad and best thing to happen to the Wisconsin beer scene this year. There are few that possess the attention to detail that Rob Brennan does with his brilliant blending skills and use of delicate beer ingredients. Saison Bay View is their house beer, the beer for the farmhouse beer drinker, and the liquid that perfectly introduces customers to Super Moon’s repertoire. It’s light-bodied, yeast-driven, floral and bready with an ever-so-soft underlay of earthy hay and herbal spice. Introduce your palate to this little beauty and then explore the rest of the menu — you will not leave disappointed.

A Horse of a Different Color

Lithuanian farmhouse ale; Dangerous Man Brewing, Minneapolis

This beer was the highlight of my Great Taste of the Midwest experience this year and a beer I would not shut up about the entire fest. I sent everyone to try it. This refreshing farmhouse ale was brewed with lemon and horseradish root and then steeped on raspberries and mandarin orange to give it a juicy, tart fruit character and lovely mauve color. Intriguing and complex, it was spicy and floral on the nose with just a hint of fresh berry. At first sip, the beer was both sweet and zesty and over time a myriad of flavors emerged, including peppercorn, citrus and funk.

Beef Sipped

American pale ale; Hop Butcher for the World, Chicago

I first had this beer back in February and was blown away; so much so, I included it in my first Draft Queen column, suggesting it as a perfect pairing for a meal showcasing a salty, rich meat like the St. Patties classic, corned beef and cabbage. Every time I enjoy a satiable, briny food, I think back to this beer; pepperoni pizza, beef jerky and stew all conjure up the need for this beauty. Beef Sipped is a lightly hazy American pale ale with a crushable 6% ABV, abundant carbonation, and the most banging Simcoe presence I have enjoyed in a long time as showcased in the vibrantly citrus-forward palate that is finessed by tropical fruit and a grassy dankness that take over on the back end.

Dreaming of a Common Language

Dry-hopped saison with Hallertau tradition, Tettanger and Saaz hops; Keeping Together, Chicago

This beer is going to be a tease to you readers because distribution is super-limited, but I would be remiss if I didn’t include this stellar beer in my roundup because it is, without question, one of the best beers I had this year. Keeping Together is a tiny brand owned by a dear friend of mine, Averie Swanson, that just relocated to Santa Fe, N.M., from its initial home at Half Acre. All of her beers are an artistic expression, and Dreaming of a Common Language is a tapestry of liquid excellence. This very dry, hop-forward saison is effervescent, crisp and clean, and seduces the palate with notes of kiwi melon Starburst, lime zest and eucalyptus.

Also worth mentioning

Third Space Brewing Like a Girl American IPA; Milwaukee

A delicious hoppy beer designed and brewed in solidarity by women and nonbinary professionals in the Wisconsin craft beer industry to support the momentum in highlighting nontraditional beer makers. I look forward to see what International Women’s Month brings in 2023.

Lakefront & Great Lakes Collaboration Missing Moon Black IPA; Milwaukee and Cleveland

I am telling you Black IPAs are back and I hope to see a lot more of them in 2023! Hop bitterness meets heavily kilned grain for an astronomical explosion of flavor.

Working Draft Beer Co. Le Pils French-inspired Pilsner; Madison

Always a sucker for a good hop-forward lager, and Working Draft does so well with them. French and Italian-style pilsners have been a fun trend to see and I hope it continues into 2023.

Cahaba Brewing Pale Ale; Birmingham, Ala.

A favorite beer style and the beer I drank the night before my nuptials while surrounded by my favorite people. It really doesn’t get much better than that.

Have a very beery Christmas, an excellent and safe holiday season, and cheers to 2023, y’all! Thanks for a fun year!