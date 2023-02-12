In anticipation of the romantic Hallmark holiday just around the corner, I thought what better opportunity is there to convey beer as a box of chocolates and highlight the wide range of chocolate-forward flavor characteristics that abound when brewed with heavily kilned grain.

From lightly toasted to deeply roasted, malt has almost everything to do with color and can have a varying impact on taste and aroma, depending on the desired outcome. Malt-forward beer is a general descriptor used to indicate that the primary standout flavor component of the beer is the grain used in the recipe.

Although not limited to darker-hued beer, malt-forward is the general way to describe dark beauties like porter, stout and brown ale and a whole slew of dark lagers.

These styles are often built upon a layer of caramel malt and supplemented by more heavily roasted specialty grains like chocolate malt, black malt and roasted barley. Generally, sweetness and its characteristic cloying palate are kept in check so as not to distract from the robust malt flavors — like toasted bread, toffee, chocolate, coffee and nuttiness — intended by the style.

I took the liberty of relating five malt-forward beer styles to chocolates typically found in that iconic heart-shaped box and then provided an arguably to-spec Wisconsin brew of the corresponding style. Try these beers alongside their cocoa-laden counterparts for a fun flavor comparison.

Beer is often like a box of chocolates. But in this case, and unlike life, you definitely know what you are going to get.

Czech dark lager

Tmavé pivo, or Czech dark lager, is currently on the radar of many local and national breweries and can be argued one of the trendiest styles to hit beer this side of the pond.

A style once overshadowed by its moderately hop-forward pale counterpart, this darker-hued Czech-style brew is just as thirst-quenching, with a rich, toasted malt palate that offers subtle notes of cocoa and caramel. The Czech dark lager is dry with a subtle hop bitterness that lingers in the shadows.

If this style were a chocolate, it would be a milk chocolate-covered caramel. Try Working Draft Beer Co. Tracksuit Riot for a beautiful version that boasts baked bread and subtle dried fruit aromatics, flavors of caramelized grain and milk chocolate and an underlying herbal hop character.

Munich dunkel

Literally translated to “dark,” the dunkel lager is the quintessential Bavarian beer and one of the first styles to be regulated after Reinheitsgebot in 1516.

The Munich dunkel is clean with toasted, nutty Munich malt promoting a caramelized sweetness that often approaches a toffee-like richness. Hop presence is moderate in bitterness and subtle on the nose with the occasional linger of spice.

If this style were a chocolate, it would be a chocolate-covered toffee. Try Component Brewing Fünf for a beer rich in toasted bread aromatics and a Tootsie Roll-like creaminess highlighted by the softest note of lightly roasted coffee and licorice.

Brown ale

A general category rooted by color, brown ales are a classic English pub ale and a style that American breweries quickly Americanized. Northern English brown ales, like Newcastle, are full-bodied and dry with a moderate bitterness and general nutty character that complements the caramel malt sweetness.

Southern English brown ales share a full-bodied texture but tend to be sweeter, have a lower ABV and are more akin to the common British mild ale with a creamy, lightly hopped palate.

American brown ales, on the other hand, trend exponentially more hoppy in aroma and bitterness, stronger in alcohol, and richer in malt flavor. American brown ales are roasty, approaching porter-like, but still showcase a defining caramel sweetness.

If this style were a chocolate, it would be a chocolate-covered peanut cluster. Try Vintage Brewing Butternut Road for a bold American-style brown ale defined by ribbons of toffee richness that weave throughout layers of grainy nuttiness and a balancing citrus hop character.

English-style porter

Moving up the scale to significantly more roast-forward, porter is the iconic beer of London and for good reason. Rich and chocolaty with hints of coffee, toffee and a warming ABV, there isn’t a style of beer more rightfully fit for an overcast, dreary day.

Medium-bodied with moderate carbonation, porters are almost always dry and occasionally showcase a mellow acridity and smokiness from aggressively roasted specialty malt that define a brewer’s originality.

If this style were a chocolate, it would be a dark chocolate bonbon with vanilla crème. Try Delta Beer Co. PTR.01 for an explosion of flavor dominated by heavily roasted grain and rich chocolate. If it’s available on nitro, opt in for a creamy palate experience.

Stout

Despite the multidimensional nature of the style, stouts share one very important and defining characteristic: the most roast-forward grain bill of any other beer style. The classic American stout sits at the top of the roastiness scale with a robust dark chocolate and coffee flavor profile, full-bodied nature and exquisite bitterness, often a balance between hop and kilned grain.

Despite its exceptionally light body and low ABV, the Irish dry stout exudes a burnt toast and coffee character due to the addition of roasted barley while imperial stouts up the ante on ABV, and thus sweetness, but still exhibit an aggressive malt character.

Oatmeal stouts are chewy — thanks to the addition of oatmeal — and cloak the palate with notes of succulent bittersweet chocolate. Milk stouts balance the aggressive malt character with a more seductive, creamy palate thanks to the added lactose.

If this style were a chocolate, it would be a dark chocolate truffle coated in cocoa powder. Try Hop Haus One Piece Snowsuit for an American stout as black and heavily roasted as the cup of coffee you had for breakfast, but fuller-bodied and boozy.