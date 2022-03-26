Draft Queen: In the male-dominated world of beer, women are stepping up

The world of beer is very XY-centric, from beer drinkers to beer makers.

Further, the industry is no stranger to sexism and sexist vernacular, whether it be in the form of communication over the bar, spewed across a beer label or chauvinistic behavior from colleagues. Far too many times have I been asked if I actually drink the beer I am describing to a male customer.

I was once tending bar at a taproom that I managed and a prominent beer industry blogger and marketer refused to take suggestions from me and my female co-worker and would only conversate and be persuaded by the male owner — even after the brewery owner continued to include us in on the blogger’s beverage journey during his stay. Little eye contact, minimal conversation, no respect.

Fortunately, this industry is built on innovation, collaboration and unparalleled momentum by its women and nonbinary professionals. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Pink Boots Society (pinkbootssociety.org) organized an international collaborative brew day in the name of empowerment.

Pink Boots is an organization that “exists to assist, inspire, and encourage women and/or non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage profession through education.” Alongside hop supplier Yakima Chief Hops (yakimachief.com) and hundreds of breweries worldwide, Pink Boots launched the Women’s Day initiative to showcase the plethora of talent that characterizes this adult beverage segment.

For the past five years, Yakima Chief has created an exclusive hop blend for the Pink Boots collaboration brew day — with a portion of the proceeds going back to the society’s scholarship fund. Each year, this unique hop blend is hand-selected by Pink Boots members during the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The fifth annual 2022 hop blend includes Idaho Gem, HBC 630, Talus, Triumph and Loral hops to drive aromatics of bubble gum, juicy tropical fruit, vibrant citrus and earthy pine.

Five Wisconsin breweries registered a Pink Boots collaboration this year: Third Space Brewing, Lakefront Brewery and Component Brewing, all in Milwaukee; Titletown Brewing in Green Bay; and Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen in Baraboo. Beer releases are set and a portion of the proceeds of all of those brews will be donated to the Wisconsin PBS Chapter.

Most recently, Third Space released the second edition of Like a Girl IPA. Third Space brewer — and Pink Boots Wisconsin chapter leader — Samantha Danen, who developed the recipe, says the 7% ABV beer presents itself with a “sweet malt backbone, balanced with a hop-forward bitterness and aromas of mandarin orange citrus and tropical fruit.”

Other beers showcasing the special release PBS hop blend include a grisette (farmhouse-inspired ale) brewed with Earl Grey tea and orange peel from Lakefront Brewing releasing on April 13, Pink Boot Goofin’ dry-hopped malt liquor from Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen and Pink Boots New England Double IPA from Component Brewing and Octavia White IPA from Titletown out now.

Not only is Octavia White IPA brewed with this year’s Pink Boots hop blend but its namesake pays tribute to Ms. Octavia Van Dycke, the powerhouse behind Green Bay’s O. Van Dycke Brewing Co., established back in the 1890s. This white IPA is the result of a pre-prohibition Weissbier recipe jazzed up with hops to complement both the historical and present influence of women in the Green Bay brewing community.

All of these lovely brews — showcasing the magnificent non-male talent in the Wisconsin beer industry — are, or will be, available at the associated brewery taprooms and out in the market in limited supply.

Looking to try them all alongside one another and meet a bunch of their makers and industry mavens? Swing on by the Sugar Maple on April 15 from 5 p.m. to close, and taste the diversity of this liquid of which all have two things in common: one very unique hop blend and brewed by empowered women and nonbinary professionals.

“There are challenges that come with being a woman in a male-dominated industry, and that’s one of the reasons I joined Pink Boots Society,” Danen said. “I’ve been able to meet like-minded women who love beer and love being a part of this industry, and our hope is that we can show other women that there is a place for them here as well.”

It sure is nice to see the influx of support and the impact this consolidated pro-woman effort has on industries, in particular, those characterized as male-dominated.

As this year’s National Women’s Month comes to an end, let’s not stop supporting and empowering women and nonbinary individuals. We exist. We are here. And holy cannoli, can we rock the beer world.

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.