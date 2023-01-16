Draft Queen: If you're giving dry a try, you’re halfway there and I am proud of you!

It’s here, the halfway point of Dry January. If you’re participating in this not-so-new sober movement, you’re probably feeling pretty dang good about yourself right now. I am proud of you! Especially during this tumultuous Wisconsin sports week that saw the Packers’ season come to an end with a loss to the Lions and back-to-back Badgers men’s basketball conference losses.

At least choosing to be sober — or sober-curious — while out and about is on brand with adult beverage trends, while feeling out of place or vulnerable to peer pressure at a bar while not imbibing has mostly become a relic of the past, as nonalcoholic beverages continue to grow.

For me, the importance of growth in the non- and low-alcohol world is threefold. First, it has allowed for innovation in the adult beverage world and innovation keeps this industry moving forward. Second, it cultivates a comfortable, inclusive environment. Lastly, it keeps businesses busy when large social movements like Sober October and Dry January come around.

Beer is still the fastest-growing nonalcoholic category and finished 2022 up 29% from the year prior. To put that growth into perspective, that is the type of growth craft beer saw in 2020, when everyone was drinking a lot and at home. This growth is unlikely to happen again without some type of catastrophic event.

I highlighted nonalcoholic beer and the gigantic increase in popularity for this column last September after a perfectly summarized article was published in The Washington Post detailing the consumer preference for either high-alcohol or no-alcohol beer. It would appear that the middle-of-the-road ABV and session beer trends during the infancy and rise of craft beer is now less desirable to most.

The latest thing to hit nonalcoholic beer is the availability of a nonalcohol-producing yeast strain, Saccharomycodes ludwigii. This product from California-based White Labs will allow more breweries to effectively experiment with low- and no-alcohol beers.

The latest thing to hit Wisconsin’s alcohol-free world are two new beers from Lakefront Brewing. This past December saw the arrival of Eastside Dark NA and Extended Play NA, a dark lager and pale ale near beer that joins the already hugely successful Riverwest Stein NA. Lakefront’s nonalcoholic beers are brewed in the normal fashion and then spend about 24 hours in a de-alcoholizer.

Eastside Dark is a personal favorite and the NA version is just as nice. A sweet chocolate aroma dominates while a very mellow berry and fresh bread character come through as you grab another whiff. Toasted bread and soft fruity notes dance across the palate. This beer is spritzy, dry and light-bodied. It’s every bit just a lovely as its German-style lager counterpart.

Spiritless cocktails, alcohol-free wines and other souped-up mixers are right around the corner with regards to product availability and innovation, and are really amping up bar and restaurant beverage programs. There really does seem to be a little bit for everyone, especially since not everybody enjoys beer but would still prefer something less akin to soda or fruit juice while socializing.

Fair State Brewing, a favorite of mine hailing from Minneapolis, has launched a series of nonalcoholic hop waters that are just as wonderful as they are mixed. The botanical nature of the water really stands out with a simple spirit like vodka, but is also complemented by gin-tasting nuances.

The hop component of these waters is what excites me as a beer drinker and do just the trick for someone who loves soda water, doesn’t mind a palate refresh and a break in imbibing. Plus, if you are drinking out of the can, it looks like you are holding a beer and can make being out in a social environment much more comfortable.

Never mind the exquisite hop aromas that emerge once you open the can that are reminiscent of the sensory overload you get when you grind a hop pellet in your hand, the flavor profiles are just as intense. These waters really showcase beer’s most divisive ingredient without a lingering or offensive bitterness.

The hop water with Galaxy and Citra hops is ripe with tropical fruit, passionfruit Starburst, and grass on the nose, vibrant lemon with each sip and finishes with a short-tenured, green tea-like complexity. The water with Centennial and Citra, on the other hand, showcases a much more pungent grapefruit and spruce aroma, while the flavor profile is more citrus pith with finishing notes of bergamot and pine resin.

And while we are at it, let’s talk about this brand new product from Honey Bee Cannabis Co. that will tempt all of you self-proclaimed California sober individuals; you know, the type of sober where you give up alcohol but choose to support hemp-derived goodies? It’s a real thing and gaining traction beyond California.

Made with organic ingredients, no added sugar, inviting to the gluten-free consumer and intriguing to the hemp-curious, Honey Bee Cannabis’ nonalcoholic, CBD-infused sparkling waters are an excellent alternative to booze and just hit retail shelves in time for Dry January. Better yet, a portion of the proceeds of this canned CBD seltzer is donated to the Clean Lakes Alliance.

Honey Bee Cannabis has committed to three flavors: lemon, lime and ginger, contain 20mg of CBD, zero THC and all are Powered by SōRSE, the active emulsion contributing the CBD from SōRSE Technology. The ginger-flavored sparking water is heavenly, with just the perfect amount of ginger spice, and both the lemon and lime are zippy, full of fruit zest and refreshing.

All of these nonalcoholic products, from every side of the adult beverage industry, make being out in public an option and that much better when you are dancing with an alcohol-free social movement, are sober-curious or would just prefer to abstain for the day, for whatever reason.

Happy Dry January, Wisconsin. You are doing great!