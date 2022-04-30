Draft Queen: Here's which taco goes best with some of the best goses

Whether you are recuperating from the Crazylegs Classic or trying to figure out what to drink alongside those tacos you will more than likely find an excuse to binge this week, might I suggest grabbing one of the most thirst-quenching and easily pairable beers known to man.

Born in Goslar, Germany, and popularized in Leipzig after having been dormant for decades, the gose (pronounced GOHZ-uh) is briny, refreshing and exquisitely dry with an underlying sour note. Historically, the style is brewed with both barley or Pilsner malt and wheat — emphasis on the wheat — coriander and sea salt, and spontaneously fermented allowing for natural souring.

Characteristically around 4.5% ABV, goses are highly carbonated — often spritzy and bright — and provide the drinker with notes of citrus and fruity aromatics with little to no hop bitterness.

Due to the wheat-forward malt bill, this beer style is often perceived as light-bodied with a fluffy mouthfeel. Paired with the acidic nature of the liquid, lovely tasting notes of sourdough-like breadiness and lemon abound.

Depending on what the brewer is going for in the finished product, saltiness can be barely noticeable or a large flavor enhancer. This is the single most defining characteristic of this beer style and complemented with the sourness and herbal quality of the coriander allows for a perfect food pairing; say, kind of like — oh I don’t know — a Margarita maybe?

And thanks to the overwhelming growth in sour beer popularity and brewing, American craft brewers have revitalized this traditional German style. Although many brewers remain true to the salt and coriander component of the beer, the style is now often kettle soured — soured on purpose during the brewing process — as opposed to spontaneously fermented over time.

In addition, many brewers have taken citrus-forward cocktail recipes as inspiration for their gose recipes to help keep things unique. Because American craft has pushed flavor boundaries with the style creating a more cocktail-forward vibe, this beer style belongs almost anywhere a sour beer and cocktail-loving human imbibes.

Personally, I love pairing this easy drinking, full-flavored, hyper-complex and effervescent style with cheese, pickled veggies and fatty cured meats; but, these beers are so food-friendly. Try one of these gose-style brews this week when you are throwing back tacos or when you are simply looking for a refreshing change of pace. I assure you, a sour wheat beer with just a touch of sea salt will hit just right.

Delta Beer Lab KSR: Gose Mango

Hometown: Madison

ABV: 4.4%

Up close: Juicy, sticky mango dominates the nose. The salt profile with the first sip is exquisite. The grain breadiness on the back end is killer. Acid profile is exactly what you want. Overall, the beer is just a touch heavy, but that is absolutely the result of the abundance of mango. The base beer for the KSR series is perfectly done in true German fashion. Seek this sour series out if you are looking for properly made, kettle-soured beer in Madison.

Taco pairing: Chicken Tinga with pico de gallo and avocado

Destihl Here Gose Nothin’

Hometown: Bloomington-Normal, Illinois

ABV: 5.2%

Up close: Easily the most “classic” on the list, this Leipzig-inspired gose is ripe with lime zest, apple skin and bready aromatics. An underlying herbal character comes through at the end if you inhale deep enough. The flavor palate is very fruity and white wine-like with a sharp sour character that is only mildly balanced by the addition of French sea salt. Overall, this beer is mineral-forward and splendid.

Taco pairing: Carne Asada with cilantro and white onion

Odell Brewing Sippin’ Pretty

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

ABV: 4.5%

Up close: Pungent guava and herbal notes on the nose give way to a sweet fruity aroma driven by acai and elderberry. However, the beer has very little sweetness overall as the delicate nature of the Himalayan pink sea salt shines through a sourdough bread-like texture. If you are looking for a little funk and a super low sour profile, this is your jam.

Taco pairing: Al Pastor

Rhinegeist Glow

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

ABV: 4.5%

Up close: This fruited sour ale pours a beautiful rose color, compliments of the addition of acai, prickly pear and passionfruit. The aroma is juicy sweet and the palate is as ripe. The balance of acid and salt lends a luxurious texture that dries out after each sip enticing another. A touch more carbonation and this beer would be perfect if you are looking for a very fruity, lightly tart beer.

Taco pairing: Fish with a spicy and sweet pineapple salsa

Third Space Paloma Sour

Hometown: Milwaukee

ABV: 6.5%

Up close: Up front, this beer is all bready grain and grapefruit juice with just a hint of lime. But, as indicated by the name, this mostly traditional gose is inspired by that oh-so-classic tequila and grapefruit cocktail. It’s a bit boozy for the style, which lends to a slightly heavier mouthfeel, but again, look at what the beer is imitating. It is exactly what it is supposed to be. The salt character is perfect and carries the flavor through to the end.

Taco pairing: Chorizo Breakfast Taco

Happy drinking and eating!

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.