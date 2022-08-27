Draft Queen: Great Taste of the Midwest does it again

As I sit back with my cup of coffee and reminisce about this year’s Great Taste of the Midwest, it is hard not to feel sad that it has come and gone yet once again.

For the beer drinker, the festival is stacked with delicious beer — arguably once a bit more “rare beer” dominated — but nonetheless, still a lot of really good liquid. For the beer industry professional, the weekend is about camaraderie, support and connecting with buddies we don’t see that often.

And say what you will about the sex appeal of beer festivals as a whole these days — yes, they are overdone and have aggressively saturated an already saturated market — the Great Taste just hits different.

Perhaps it’s the lakeside setting? Perhaps it’s the 35 years of growth and the dynamite team at the helm? Perhaps it’s just Midwest beer?

Regardless of what differentiates this fest from all others, it sure was awesome to get back at it after two years of less-than-awesome pandemic-related restrictions.

I began my day with the Beer Baron, catching up about what we wanted to try and who we needed to see. He got an earful on how delicious Missing Moon was, the new Black IPA collaboration between Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery and Great Lakes Brewing out of Cleveland, Ohio, that dropped Friday for the Great Taste Eve festivities that embrace Madison every year.

Is this style coming back? I sure hope so. I love a roasty malt bill partnered with a vibrant, citrusy hop presence. It is a bit like drinking an espresso tonic or squeezing fresh lemon into your cup of coffee. You don’t think it will work, but it does. And it is magical. A little ash, a lot of chocolaty robustness and zippy, bitter experimental hops make this almost 8 percent ABV beauty something to talk about.

As the fest clamored on, I ran into so many people; industry pals and old friends from cities where I have lived, mostly St. Louis but Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis too. I ended my day trying to get to people I needed to see and hit the last few breweries on my “to try” list.

And here I am now, still thinking about a few of those beers I tried, two weeks later.

Here is a rundown of some of the excellent beers I was able to get my hands on. Some are available in Madison; others will have to be sought out. But remember, all the participating breweries at the Great Taste must reside within a 300-mile radius of Madison. That makes for a handful of very easy weekend beer getaways for the willing.

All-around standout

A Horse of a Different Color

(Lithuanian farmhouse ale, Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Minneapolis)

Holy moly, this beer was incredible and come to find out days later through social media that it is a collaboration with Earthbound Brewing in St. Louis — a brewery famous for adding really peculiar ingredients to their beers and not yet a Great Taste participant.

This farmhouse ale was brewed with lemon and horseradish (yes, horseradish) root and then steeped on raspberries and mandarin orange. It was a showcase of juicy berry, mellow peppery spice, and just enough going on with every sip you needed another to fully comprehend the integration of flavor.

Best aromatics

Legalize Big Doinks

(West Coast-style IPA with terpenes, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Minneapolis)

You know when you open up a bag of gummy bears and you are greeted with the most intense smell of tropical fruit candy: a little pineapple, a little strawberry, some orange for good measure? Take that aroma and then follow it with dank, sticky pine. The palate matches with a berry-like sweetness up front, countered for by a citrus pith bitterness and a remarkably chewy, wet pinecone back end.

Biggest surprise

Hefeweizen

(German-style wheat ale, Half Acre Brewing Co., Chicago)

For a brewery known for its hop-forward beers and then for its lager beers, I was taken aback by the display of a clean, classic yeast-forward beer. But, toward the end of the day, it was that or Pony Pilsner, of which I am no stranger.

I should have known better than to second-guess anything coming out of the Half Acre brewhouse. This German-inspired wheat beer was exceptional. Exactly what you want from a Hefeweizen: banana Laffy Taffy aromatics followed by a touch of clove spiciness and a huge bubbly effervescence to push the fluffy beer around the palate. Superb.

Favorite rookies

Pickle Tickle

(Golden ale, Barn Town Brewing, West Des Moines, Iowa)

Wowwee, this was a fun beer. So fun, in fact, I went back for a second pour. A bit more palate heavy than I was initially expecting given the golden ale style, but it finished crisp and dill-lightful with fresh herb on the back end.

One of two pickle beers at the fest this year, it was a direct contrast from the aggressively sour pickle offering from Destihl Brewing out of Normal, Illinois. Also lovely, but absolutely smelled like a jar of pickles on first whiff.

Glass Slipper

(European pilsner, Urban Forest Craft Brewing, Rockford, Illinois)

Boasting classic Bohemian pilsner malt and spicy, herbaceous German Saphir hops, this lovely little gem of a beer was my favorite eye-opening experience for the first part of the festival. Clean and crushable, nice hop presence and biscuity aroma. Everything you want in a hard-to-get-right style. I am here for it and can’t wait to check out the brewery.

In Your Head

(Fruited sour, Third Wheel Brewing, St. Peters, Missouri)

When I asked head brewer Abby Spencer what she was most excited about, she led me down the road of one of my favorite Cranberries songs. In Your Head is a Zombie-inspired sour beer and just like the cocktail, this beer stands upon a punch of vibrantly tart fruit and cinnamon. Loads of juicy pineapple, zesty lime, and ripe passionfruit see a lovely juxtaposition with underlying layers of almond nuttiness and baking spice for a very enjoyable experience.

For good measure

Saison Des Reves

(Dry-hopped Belgian-style saison, Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis)

A collaboration with the iconic Belgian brewery, Brasserie De La Senne, this farmhouse ale is the perfect homage to this very classic style. High carbonation entices a lovely peppery botanical aroma complemented by some ripe fruit essence from the single dry hop addition of Huell Melon hops. The crisp, dry finish is in large part due to the considerable portion of spelt in the grain bill. This beer dropped in the Wisconsin market. Grab some for your last few weeks of summer.

Libertyville Lager

(Kellerbier/Zwickelbier, Mickey Finn’s Brewery, Libertyville, Illinois)

A classic “hazy” beer for the beer drinker and a much-needed beverage retreat after trying so many oddities throughout the day. Clean, crisp and simple. It’s exactly what a German lager should embody. Bready malts and classic Noble hop-driven flavors of dry grass and light spice were a great way to close out the back half of the festival.

See ya next year, Great Taste, and thanks to everyone involved!