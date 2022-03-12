 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DRAFT QUEEN

Draft Queen: Four beers to complement a traditional St. Patrick's Day meal

  • 0
Katie Herrera

Katie Herrera

Hey, there! My name is Katie and I love beer. I love beer.

But mostly, I love the complexity in flavor and sensory overload that arise when four simple ingredients marry. It is for that reason I will be sharing beer column-writing duties along with the Beer Baron in this grand, sudsy-driven space here at the Wisconsin State Journal.

I have spent the past decade working for beer bars, breweries and a startup craft beverage wholesaler. I have spent time in St. Louis and Chicago with Side Project Brewing and Revolution Brewing and most recently finished up tenure here in Madison at Karben4. I spent several years writing about beer in St. Louis for a jazzy independent periodical, Sauce Magazine.

My passion, through all of these professional adventures, is getting people excited about the liquid in their glass through words. I love talking about beer almost as much as I love drinking it. And, I greatly enjoy helping people understand what it is they like about what they, well, like.

People are also reading…

My first column here comes in honor of the upcoming holiday focused on adult beverages and Irish food — specifically, a pairing guide for a classic dish: corned beef and cabbage.

The ideal beers alongside this fatty entrée will challenge its saltiness and richness while adding another dimension, such as dry, toasted flavors and citrus.

Irish beers

Brewing World Beer Tour: Ireland by Karben4 and Czech Dark Lager by Dovetail are two great pairings with corned beef and cabbage.

Vintage Brewing McLovin

Hometown: Madison

Style: Irish red ale

ABV: 5.3%

This award-winning Irish-inspired red ale is perfectly rounded with toffee notes and balanced, bready malt sweetness typical of the style. On first take you get toasted grains and just a touch of fruitiness on the nose. This is followed by a very pleasing flavor profile of lightly toasted bread and a bright, citrusy complexity reminiscent of orange marmalade. Delicious carbonation and a dry, roasty finish from a touch of roasted barley make this pint well worth committing to that final bite of corned beef on rye bread.

Karben4 Brewing World Beer Tour: Ireland

Hometown: Madison

Style: Dry Irish stout

ABV: 4.5%

This winter, K4 dropped a new monthly series in which it explores classic beer styles, and how appropriate to choose March to release an Irish stout. This incredibly roast-forward beer hits on several points: Aromatically you get notes of coffee, tobacco, anise and baker’s chocolate. The aggressive coffee character on the first sip is most notably characteristic of the roasted barley addition typical of Irish brews. Medium-bodied with very little malt sweetness, this pint cleans up nicely sip after sip, encouraging another drink. If we see this beer again next year, it would be fun to see it in nitro cans for an even more Guinness-like experience.

Hop Butcher for the World Beef Sipped

Hometown: Chicago

Style: American pale ale

ABV: 6.0%

This pale ale is everything I want in a beer. Lowish ABV, gorgeous hop presence, crushable texture. Simple complexity, if you will. With just a small amount of haze and nice carbonation, the star of this beer is the hop profile: Simcoe, and only Simcoe. Lightly dank and tropical, vibrantly citrus-forward with rewarding bitterness. This banger of a beer is sure to justify a second helping of cabbage. Better yet, use a little to braise your veggies and really up the ante.

Dovetail Czech Dark Lager

Hometown: Chicago

Style: Dark lager, Czech-style

ABV: 4.4%

Whoa baby, this brewery does no wrong — and UW-Madison alum and Dovetail brewer Jenny Pfäfflin really hit this one out of the park. This beer’s malt sweetness will, without question, balance the saltiness of your Irish Day feast. On the nose you will pick up notes of fresh bread, chocolate and just the perfectly poised underlay of raisin. The beer dances on the palate with toasted grain and a mellow sweetness of chocolate-covered blueberries. Effervescent and light-bodied, call this beer anything but ordinary. It’s the perfect complement to your food-induced nap.

The Beer Baron's 10 favorite columns from 10 years of Beer Baronry

If this, my 341st column, were a year, it would be Dec. 7. And by Dec. 7, you probably know what kind of a year it has been. Here are some of the best days 

Beer Baron: Here's what a 20-year-old beer tastes like
Food & Drink

Beer Baron: Here's what a 20-year-old beer tastes like

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

While Death Leinie was unintentionally aged, cellaring beers can have spectacular results if it's done correctly.

Beer Baron: Dogfish Head owner talks 'liquid first' story second
Beer
topical top story

Beer Baron: Dogfish Head owner talks 'liquid first' story second

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

Minutes after touching down in Madison and after a four-hour delay in Detroit, Sam Calagione, an icon of the American brewing scene, knew what…

Pearl Street Linalool
Beer
top story

Beer Baron: Linalool IPA showcases new 'wild' Sun Prairie-grown hop

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

The Northern Discovery hop is loaded with linalool, a fruity and floral aromatic compound that gives the Pearl Street IPA its name.

Beer Baron: On enormous 'Shark Tank' stage, MobCraft refuses to compromise
Beer
editor's pick topical

Beer Baron: On enormous 'Shark Tank' stage, MobCraft refuses to compromise

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

Hard questions about the Madison brewery's business model were answered in a way that lines up with craft beer purists' ideals.

Beer Baron: This big-beer acquisition was a gut-punch
Beer
topical featured

Beer Baron: This big-beer acquisition was a gut-punch

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

An international brewing giant's acquisition of North Carolina's Wicked Weed Brewing left me with a sour taste in my mouth.

Beer Baron: A vision of Wisconsin beer, in a satisfying summer seasonal
Food & Drink

Beer Baron: A vision of Wisconsin beer, in a satisfying summer seasonal

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

Some people find great meaning in a potato chip, burnt just so that an image of Jesus Christ seems to appear if one looks at it hard enough.

Beer Baron: Was peak beer on display at Great American Beer Festival?
Beer
editor's pick

Beer Baron: Was peak beer on display at Great American Beer Festival?

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

The beer is indeed great -- and diverse -- at America's largest beerfest, which comes as ownership of craft brewers is increasingly muddled.

Black Husky Howler
Beer
top story

Beer Baron: Black Husky is moving to the city

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

The North Woods brewery known for big, bold beers such as Howler will open a much larger brewery in Milwaukee next spring. 

Beer Baron: Imperial stouts perfect for cold weather
Beer
topical

Beer Baron: Imperial stouts perfect for cold weather

  • CHRIS DROSNER For the State Journal
  • 0

Replete with flavors and aromas of their signature dark malts — chocolate, coffee and “dark fruit” like raisin, date, black cherry and berry — and usually packing well north of 8 percent ABVs, these beers were made for winter in cold places.

Potosi volunteers
Beer

Beer Baron: Potosi brings major production back to 'beer's hometown'

  • Chris Drosner
  • 0

The small town has a long brewing history, but Potosi's present and future lie in adventurous, forward-looking beers as well as tradition.

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s hide and seek strategy for dealing with the press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics