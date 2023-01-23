Draft Queen: For 25 years, Central Waters has led the way

Quality, consistency, integrity and innovation. These are just a few words I would choose to describe Central Waters Brewing Co.

If you are familiar with this eco-friendly, long-standing brewery that has hailed from Amherst since 1998 and that opened a pilot brewery in Milwaukee in late 2021, this should be a very agreeable statement. If you are an unfamiliar beer fan, I strongly encourage you to acquaint yourself.

Jan. 28 marks their 25th anniversary celebration and although tickets to the event are officially sold out, the magnitude of this feat in the current state of craft beer demands attention and respect.

25 years. 25 years of cultivating relationships, brewing beautiful beer for both the masses and the beer nerds, and establishing themselves well beyond the Midwest beer scene.

“Akin to New Glarus Brewing, Central Waters barrel-aged beer moved Wisconsin into the national conversation,” said Fred Swanson, brewery coordinator for the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild. “And it’s one thing to make a one-off. It’s another to create consistency year after year.”

To help celebrate this milestone, I reached out to a handful of beer industry professionals and enthusiasts with the simple question: Why is Central Waters Brewing Co. important?

“As a writer, Central Waters was one of the first Wisconsin craft breweries to become essential — and it has remained so for all these years. On a personal level, I’ve spent a few nights with dear friends at their recent pre-pandemic anniversary parties making memories I will never forget,” said Beer Baron columnist Chris Drosner.

A recent conversation with Swanson detailed the level of hospitality the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild experienced during several trips to the brewery, since the brand’s inception in a worn-down, dilapidated building and throughout the evolution in the current space. The constant theme was always “bigger and better things ahead” for this little Amherst brewery that could, said Swanson.

Bigger and better indeed; and not just for the brewery, but for Wisconsin beer as a whole. “Central Waters has always been a leader in keeping The Great Taste of the Midwest fun. They always bring their A game. They make everybody want to be better and that ultimately makes the festival better,” said Swanson with regards to the caliber of this premier beer festival.

And while we are on the topic of The Great Taste, the Central Waters preparty at Lucille has been a game-changing GTMW Eve event that continually draws tenured, loyal fans and new imbibers from across the Midwest. Avid beer connoisseur and yearly festival goer, Charlie Brinza, has been traveling up from St. Louis since 2004 for this annual gathering and every year he finds where Central Waters will be that warm second Friday in August.

For Brinza, Lucille provides the perfect beer-drinking atmosphere with “its large, open space and pizza.” Most importantly, however, the timed tapings of one-offs and barrel-aged beers keep him and his cohort bellied up to the bar for hours.

Why is Central Waters important to Dan Podell, co-owner of Forward Craft and Coffee, a new beer bar and coffee shop that opened up last year in Madison’s Atwood neighborhood? For Podell, Central Waters has shown “that it’s worth busting your ass for something you’re passionate about. Their ability to continue consistent quality while also adapting to the infinitely changing craft beer scene is inspiring. Stick to your core values but also stay humble and have the ability to evolve and change.

“Prior to opening Forward, Central Waters had already been a favorite of mine. Taking pilgrimages every year with hundreds of other fans up to Amherst just for some Liquid Gold. That doesn’t happen with every brewery. When we opened back in June, I made absolutely sure that the very first keg in our cooler was a Central Waters Black Gold,” said Podell.

Nick Zabel, owner of Dexter’s Pub, a beer haven on Madison’s East Side for the past 15 years, mirrors this enthusiasm and has had more Central Waters liquid pouring through his draft lines than that of any other brewery, much in part due to their boundary-pushing and consistency.

“But the reason that they have been and will continue to be a part of Dexter’s is because of the company that they are, and that starts with the attitude from the top that filters throughout,” said Zabel.

“They are a company that has been, and should continue to be, emulated. With all of that, I personally believe that there are still so many that don’t understand how great of a company Central Waters is and how fortunate that we are to have them smack dab in the middle of our state. I have to believe that their influence on the beer scene (not just locally) has been more significant than many realize,” concluded Zabel.

For the Draft Queen — personally and as someone who has been enjoying Wisconsin beer for the past two decades — Central Waters is class. It is that zesty, Amarillo-hopped India pale lager, Summarillo, that I sought out in the mid 2010s. It is the lacing and robust character of a fresh pour of Mudpuppy Porter on nitro.

It is a silky, sexy pour of Cassian Sunset at the bottle share and it is most definitely a few pints of Crew Drive American Pilsner at the new Milwaukee pilot brewery. Central Waters is years and years’ worth of friendships and admiration for what a brewery can and should be.

To the entire Central Waters Brewery team, I commend your excellence, your place in the beer world these past 25 years and I cannot wait to see what the next (25?!) years look like.

Enjoy your party, your success and cheers to a very happy anniversary!