Draft Queen: Coffee-style beers can be a tasty treat this time of year

I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it, coffee and beer are two of my favorite beverages and when you combine the two, well, giddy up. Quite literally actually because often times, coffee beers still contain a caffeine content. They are the perfect adult pick-me-up to get you through the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

And despite not being a huge advocate for adjunct-heavy beers — as I prefer the flavor complexities that develop from the water profile, hop and malt bills and the subtle nuances of yeast — adding coffee to specific beer styles can really add to the overall imbibing experience.

More often than not, coffee is added to stouts, porters and other malt forward styles to not only add to the roasted nature of the grain bill but accentuate common tasting notes like licorice, chocolate and dried fruit while complementing with acidic and fruity flavors like citrus, ripe cherry and blueberry.

Coffee is added to beer in a variety of ways. Some brewers transfer their liquid right on top of fresh grounds or whole, freshly roasted coffee beans and steep for various lengths of time to reach a desired coffee flavor profile. Others make a cold brew and blend the coffee with the finished beer before packaging.

Two of my favorite coffee beers hail from St. Louis and although both breweries distribute to Wisconsin, offerings can be slim in the seasonal beer categories due to the abundance of Wisconsin craft beer. 4 Hands Brewing’s Devil’s Invention and Schlafly’s Coffee Stout are both worth looking for if you find yourself in the STL area over the next few months.

I have done some caffeine-laced research for you on a variety of locally available coffee beers to toast the holidays and winter months ahead. And while there is currently no shortage of coffee beers available due to the seasonal nature of the style during the colder months — especially with the big imperial stout releases that dominate Black Friday and the holiday season — a few breweries keep their caffeinated offerings in their year-round portfolio.

Looking for a coffee beer year-round? Both Hinterland and Badger State Brewing out of Green Bay distribute broadly across the state and each coffee beer is a part of their core portfolio, are equally as lovely and yet totally different.

Hinterland’s Luna Coffee Stout clocks in at an easy 5.8% ABV, is brewed with Luna Coffee out of De Pere and boasts notes of toasted grain that lingers under a soft fruity character and the faintest hint of smoke. Notes of blueberry and milk chocolate emerge as the liquid warms up and carbonation fades. Coffee flavor is subtle while the lingering bitterness following each swallow is reminiscent of that very necessary cup of diner coffee that has been reheated more than once.

Badger State’s Buzzy Badger, an English-style brown ale, is a touch sweeter on the nose with big notes of maple syrup and vanilla very reminiscent of a cup of Highlander Grog. Is this a pancake in a glass? At 6% ABV, this light-bodied and effervescent beer finishes with threads of toffee, dried fruit and mellow bitterness. This might be the perfect tailgate beer for those noon Packer kickoffs.

Or maybe you need something more rotund to help blur the sadness of this abysmal football season. Shocked that I missed this beer last year when it was released by Lakefront Brewing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of an iconic Milwaukee bottle shop, Ray’s Wine and Spirits, Mister Stout’s Rayborhood might do the trick.

This barrel-aged imperial breakfast stout sat in J. Henry 5-year bourbon barrels and was blended with coffee and maple syrup to accentuate the breakfast character. The beer has held up significantly well over the past year and while I would almost always argue to drink any beer fresh, especially coffee beers with their delicate nature, once liquid sees a proper barrel treatment, shelf life can lengthen.

At 11.3% ABV, this beer is big, rich and sweet. Aromatics are reminiscent of Pepperidge Farm Sausalito Cookies with sweet chocolate, toasted vanilla and brown sugar tickling the nose. Whiskey warmth, sticky maple syrup and vanilla permeate all the senses with each sip while a lingering coffee and toasted grain bitterness round the beer out.

And our neighbors to the south make some excellent coffee brews too. Two Chicago beers readily available here in Wisconsin during this time of the year showcase the Windy City’s own Dark Matter Coffee, whose beans and coffee cold cans are now also available in Madison and Milwaukee. Keep your eyes peeled, coffee drinkers!

Revolution’s Coffee Eugene is a 6.8% porter that exudes freshly roasted coffee notes as you pour into your glass. There is absolutely no mistaking the coffee’s influence on the beer. The texture is big without being heavy on the tongue while hints of alcohol, chocolate and licorice play nicely together sip after sip.

Big Hugs Imperial Coffee Stout from Half Acre very discretely rocks a 10% ABV that only emerges as the beer warms up a bit. Aggressively roast forward with notes of kilned grain and roasted coffee up front, this beauty is softened by its silky mouthfeel and subtle notes of chocolate. I’d probably enjoy a pour of this alongside a handful of Italian Anise Cookies or Mexican Wedding Cake cookies for the perfect dessert pairing.

Lastly and for fun, if you are ever in the mood for a good coffee beer and are having trouble finding one at your favorite bottle shop, grab a fresh oatmeal stout or other robust, dark beer with good texture and add some cold brew to it at home. Start with two to three ounces of coffee to 12 ounces of beer and blend your heart out.

