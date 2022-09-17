Draft Queen: Channel your inner Bavarian for Oktoberfest

All right, Wisconsin, it’s time to roll out the barrel, get those lederhosen and dirndls out of the closet and work on that arm strength. It’s Oktoberfest season!

And as if being down on Regent Street listening to the UW Marching Band tuba section stroll about with their polka-esque tunes on a Badger game day as the fall weather sets in wasn’t exciting enough? Now it’s time for some lager drinking and good ole beer tent story telling.

Originating in Munich, the Bavarian capital of Germany, in 1810, Oktoberfest is the country’s largest folk festival and is known as “weisn” to the locals. The festival runs from the last two weeks of September through the first weekend of October, spanning 16-18 days annually, and has only not happened during times of war and immense disease.

This very beer-specific celebration showcases only the largest Munich breweries, like Hofbrau and Hacker-Pschorr, and is riddled with enormous white tents and cheerful imbibers drinking from a masskrug — the one-liter stein most often spotted in Bavarian pubs — or hoisting it up at shoulder height for the Masskrugstemmen contest.

Beers poured during Oktoberfest have varied, but most typical of the festival are either märzenbier or Vienna lager. These are the two primary styles American craft breweries have latched onto for their seasonal oktoberfestbier releases.

Historically, märzenbier, or beer brewed in March, was the German response to avoiding warm weather-induced, unwelcomed bacteria and other beer spoilers common to brewing during the summer. Beer was brewed during the cooler spring months and then stored in cold caves to ferment over several months, a technique more broadly referred to as lagering.

Märzens are characterized by a golden amber color from the very aromatic Munich malt, are often sweet, malt forward, and emit bready, nutty and toffee notes bolstered by a satiable mouthfeel. Vienna lagers, on the other hand, are brewed with the much lighter Vienna malt and are characteristically more hoppy, dry and with a crisper, cleaner finish.

This seasonal favorite is a food pairing dream as well. Think German all the way through and grab one of these malt-forward lagers the next time you have schnitzel or bratwurst with sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Meat not your thing, a nice sharp cheddar cheese or nutty Emmenthaler should do just the trick. And don’t forget the pretzels, soft or otherwise; just don’t wear them on a string around your neck like a beer festival noob.

O’zapft is, Wisconsin! It is tapped!

Central Waters Octoberfest (Amherst, 5.5% ABV)

Vienna and caramel malts provide the backbone for this lovely little märzen-inspired lager. With a rich toffee aroma, medium thin body and balanced hop presence, this beer finishes with a pleasant little fruity note.

Good City Oktoberfest (Milwaukee, 5.8%)

Sweet caramel and bready aromatics lend way to a lightly spicy, slightly herbal hop presence that stands upon a very strong toasted bread crust finish.

Hinterland Oktoberfest (Green Bay, 5.8%)

The only Vienna-style lager out of the bunch sampled on this quest, this beer smells of toasted grain and is delightful on the nose. Cheerios and a grassy hop presence dominate the palate up front while the finish is light, crisp and fast.

Potosi Oktoberfest (Potosi, 5.5%)

This lager presents with very little sweetness up front and the tasting notes follow with a delicious, chewy biscuit-like palate and soft underlying herbal hop character. With the uncharacteristic lack of malt sweetness, I can’t help but think how perfect this beer would be alongside a warm apple dumpling and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Third Space Oktoberfest (Milwaukee, 6%)

A little hop-driven spearmint shines through the toasted malt on this very aromatic brew. The palate is a perfect balance of sweet marmalade and depth-providing nuttiness all while finishing a tad bitter. There is a lot going on with this little lager beer and it works so well.

Wisconsin Brewing Patron Saint (Verona, 5.6%)

Definitely the sweetest smelling out of the sampled lot and presents with an underlying fruitiness that highlights a very satiable caramel malt-dominated aroma – almost French vanilla like in richness. The first few sips offer little reprieve. It’s a malt bomb, but some people love that.

Working Draft Stackenblochen (Madison, 6.2%)

An incessant breadiness and soft caramel malt backbone provide a nice structure for this very German-style beer. The Mittelfruh hops are present in both taste and aroma and although the beer drinks just a tad thinner than most märzenbiers, the added alcohol warmth and lingering bitterness on the finish really bolsters the palate presence.