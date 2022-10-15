Draft Queen: Autumnal ale lauds Clean Lakes Alliance

Fall isn’t just for pumpkin spice lattes, Oktoberfest celebrations and other spooky season antics. For us lucky Midwesterners, it’s a time to ogle the morphing of color and seasonal change across our landscape.

While we are embracing the beauty and cooler temperatures that define this Wisconsin fall — and seeing as though we are halfway to Earth Day 2023 — perhaps it is the perfect time for a delightfully tasty, very autumnal beer-for-a-cause.

To hype y’all up for another successful Earth Day celebration next year, Honeybee Cannabis, Hop Haus Brewing and the Clean Lakes Alliance have teamed up at this halfway point for another delicious, honey-infused beer. This time around, it’s a honey nut brown ale perfect for chilly weather beer drinking.

But first, I would be remiss if I didn’t extend a huge congratulations to four Wisconsin breweries for their award-winning beers this past weekend at the Great American Beer Festival, which happens around this time every year in Denver.

Three Madison-based breweries each took home a medal while Milwaukee-based Mob Craft took home a bronze medal for Lophunk in the American Sour category.

Here in Madison, Giant Jones received a bronze medal for Doppelsticke Altbier in the Other Strong Beer category and Great Dane’s downtown brewpub received bronze for their Great Dane Oktoberfest in the German-Style Märzen category. And it wasn’t just bronze medals Wisconsin took home: Working Draft’s Klosterade brought home gold in the German-Style Dopplebock or Eisbock category.

Let’s hear it for Wisconsin’s strong German heritage and these breweries’ odes to beautiful German-style brews!

Now, back to Bee’s Nuts: a nut-free (for those with allergies), honey-infused nut brown ale and second in a beer series brewed as a collaboration between Hop Haus and Honeybee Cannabis to celebrate the important impact Madison-based Clean Lakes Alliance has on the local community.

“Earth Day was of course started by our senator and governor, Gaylord Nelson. We know we don’t have to wait until just one day in the spring to call attention to the lakes and the environment around them,” said Adam Sodersten, the marketing and communications director for Clean Lakes Alliance. “Our friends at Honeybee Cannabis came up with the idea to hold this fundraiser in the fall after a successful fundraiser partnering with Hop Haus this past spring. The partnership will raise important funds for Clean Lakes Alliance, but the ultimate goal is a broader awareness of our work in the community.”

This toasty nut brown ale begins with a monster load of pilsner and brown malt to help create the bready, medium-bodied structure for the honey to play on while adding a mahogany-tinged, milk chocolate brown hue. Minor additions of pale chocolate and victory malt lend a promising nuttiness to the overall flavor profile.

This beer is irresistibly malt forward without being sweet. The local honey addition adds a drying character that entices another quick sip. The Noble hop dry hop complements the earthiness of the honey with an underlying grassy, spicy note. This robust brew finishes clean and dry with a soft, lingering roasted malt bitterness.

Bee’s Nuts Nut Brown Ale has begun its trek into the market and fundraising efforts have commenced. A few Madison-area hot spots are adding to the effort.

All three Buck and Honey’s are donating $1 per pint to Clean Lakes while supplies last. Drop by soon for a pint and pair it with their Sassy Curds appetizer, Bacon Wrapped Dates or a fatty meat entrée like Cedar Plank Salmon or Prime Rib for a perfect food pairing.

Feel like watching some Badger football with your four-legged best friend? Stop on by The Boneyard from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, for its Clean Lakes Alliance fundraising “Tail”gate Party featuring Bee’s Nuts, food trucks and the Crazy Dog Mom popup shop selling apparel and dog treats.

Happy halfway to Earth Day, Wisconsin! Stay tuned early next year for how Clean Lakes intends to use its newly raised funds, and congrats to our GABF winners!