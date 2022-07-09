Draft Queen: Add the perfect mixers to these can't miss summer sippers

Summer is in full swing in this fine Midwestern state and as July has reached its peak obtrusive disposition of incessant heat and humidity, I have committed my palate to bright and light flavor profiles and found myself yearning for those glorious fall temperatures that really don’t embrace us until October.

By this time every year I catch myself reaching for beers built upon wheat and pilsner malt, often with a clean and crisp hop profile, and almost always with a touch of fruit added.

I prefer Pilsner malt and wheat because both add dimension to beer without adding heaviness, while a little citrus acid or berry sweetness adds a complementary element to quench almost any thirst.

Pilsner malt presents very cracker-like and exudes a light, freshly baked bread aroma to accompany the characteristic dryness. Wheat creates a pillowy mouthfeel and beers brewed with a generous portion are often categorized as fluffy and depicted as airy with a very large, lacy foam atop the glass.

Both of these malt bills lend themselves very nicely to Radler and Shandy-style beers — or beer cocktails if you’d rather — championed first in Europe and greatly appreciated here in the States. I mean, what kind of boat-loving, water junkie of a Wisconsinite isn’t familiar with their very own Leinenkugel Brewing’s Summer Shandy that takes over retail cooler space by early Spring?

Generally concocted of equal parts wheat or lager beer and citrus-forward juice or soda, these styles of fruit bevies are a godsend when the heat turns up and so much more preferred than the cloyingly sweet, calorie dense, smoothie-like, fruited “beers” that seem to be all the rage with today’s craft consumer.

Generally speaking, I am a purist in what I enjoy and prefer brews showcasing classic ingredients over anything that comes in a can telling me to “keep cold or will explode” and “roll can to mix before pouring.” Why have such gimmicky lines and processes been allowed to infiltrate such a timeless industry? That’s a topic for a later date.

While Leinenkugel’s distinguished lemon-flavored wheat beer is a sure hit as temperatures soar, it has seen remarkable competition, both from American craft breweries and European importers.

One of Germany’s finest, Paulaner Brewery of Munich, introduced a packaged Grapefruit Radler several years back and it’s hitting the Wisconsin market hard this month for the Lambeau Field exhibition match between German Bundesliga champion FC Bayern Munich and English Premier League title winner Manchester City on July 23.

Can you think of a better way to entice cooler weather our way than besting the summer heat by drinking a 2.5% ABV, vibrant and thirst-quenchingly sweet grapefruit-spiked Munich lager while watching two incredible football teams battle it out on the field that literally embodies the feeling of what it means to be a Wisconsin resident come autumn? I don’t know about you, but I am ready for football. And cooler weather. Go Pack Go!

Go seek out this authentic German import if you are in the market for something new. I promise you will find the charming disposition of this style to appease just about every palate. Or, if you are feeling up to it, grab a good base beer and some fruit juice and dabble in making your own.

Here are some beer suggestions that are as delicious individually as they are in radler/shandy form. Try playing with your proportions to find something perfect for your taste buds.

Allagash White

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Style: Belgian-style Witbier

ABV: 5.2%

The perfect craft embodiment of a purely traditional European style, this Belgian-inspired wheat beer is stacked with bright citrus notes and the ever so slight underlay of bubblegum. Carbonation is high and pushes the light-bodied beer around every corner of your mouth. Coriander and Curaçao orange peel add depth with herbal spiciness and balanced bitterness.

Try mixing with a high-quality orange soda like San Pellegrino Blood Orange to add a touch of sweetness (and color!) that bolsters the bubblegum character without diminishing the exquisite texture of the beer itself.

Great Lakes Mexican Lager

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Style: Mexican-style Lager with Lime

ABV: 5.4%

Great Lakes was the brewery I missed most when I moved out of its distribution footprint and oh man has it been good to be back in the land of Cleveland’s finest. This beer really hit a lot of marks for me when it dropped back in April as a new spring and early summer seasonal. A bit heavier on the mouthfeel due to the very characteristic flaked corn addition and low bitterness, but fresh lime peel and lime puree really kick this baby into gear.

Adding a tart dimension to this beauty will really get you through a hot day. Try topping your glass with Simply Lemonade for a delicious lemon-lime adult beverage.

Fair State Pils

Hometown: Minneapolis

Style: German-style Pilsner Lager

ABV: 4.9%

Thus far, I have yet to be disappointed in anything I have had from this lovely little brewery out of Minneapolis and this pilsner is no exception. Built on Bohemian pilsner malt with Noble hops this beer is almost too perfect to mess with. Almost. It is a little spicy from the hop addition, light bodied, bready from the pilsner malt and clean.

Want to zest it up into a summer refresher? Add some Topo Chico Lime. The intense fresh lime notes, insanely high carbonation and water profile of this mineral water will absolutely add a level of yum to this delicious beer without overpowering the already fine-tuned pour. A very fancy Bud Light Lime if you will.

Prost, happy mixing and stay cool, Wisconsin!