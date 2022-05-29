Draft Queen: 3 picks for your Memorial Day Weekend beer fix

’

Tis that time of year again for grabbing your favorite cold adult beverages, throwing together a feast for the grill and enjoying the first long weekend of the season.

And if you have been too busy with all the end-of-the-school year kid corralling, summer sports leagues starting, and getting those lake homes spruced up for all your visitors, have no fear — I have scoured bottle shop shelves and done a little suds-focused research for you.

I assure you these beer styles will juice up even the juiciest hot dog, help accentuate your potato salad, are as easy to down as a bag of Ruffles potato chips and will look great on a pontoon boat.

Grab your lake floaties, fill that cooler with ice and get ready to enjoy your three-day weekend.

Bell’s Brewing No, Yeah

Hometown: Comstock, Michigan

Style: Golden Ale

ABV: 4.5%

Ope! If “Midwest nice” and ’90s imagery were epitomized in beer can art form, No, Yeah would take the cake for perfect representation. The branding for this beer is some of the best visual expression I have seen in beer marketing. And not only does the packaging stand out on the shelf, but the liquid holds its own and took silver in the Golden Ale category at last year’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

If you reside in one of the 10 states to which Bell’s distributes their golden ale and your go-to beer of choice resides in the world of MillerCoors or Anheuser-Busch loyalty, No, Yeah might just be the craft can that entices you away from your comfort zone. The aroma is clean with a soft sweet grain character that tantalizes the nose and instigates excitement for the first sip. The sweet grain character bounces around the palate with a very welcome high level of carbonation. You go back for another sip. And another. Each gulp finishes crisp and dry.

In the world of easy drinking beers, No, Yeah is exceptional and deserves a place in your craft beer rotation. This beer will yeah, no, for sure add a ton of fun to any of your summer shenanigans. It is absolutely my beer of Summer 2022.

Eagle Park Brewing Co. Goon Juice

Hometown: Milwaukee

Style: Hazy IPA

ABV: 8%

The average craft consumer in Wisconsin should be no stranger to Goon Juice, and, if they consider themselves a beer aficionado, they should definitely be no stranger to Eagle Park Brewing Company, quite possibly Milwaukee’s most hype-worthy beer producer.

But, if you are new to the world of craft beer and wanting to ignite your palate with the exquisite glory that is the IPA, perhaps start in the juicy IPA world. In doing so, you introduce yourself to an abundance of hop presence, but more so in the form of flavor and aroma and less so in perceived bitterness.

Goon Juice is a year-round hazy IPA and once a year has a double dry-hopped variant hit the shelves. This beer is a juice bomb in true New England-style IPA form. Dank tropical fruit is aggressively abundant on the aroma and obvious when you first open the can. It is as if the hop load is just looking to escape the can.

Low carbonation allows the fruitiness to coat the palate like a glass of tropical fruit juice. Alcohol presence is noticeable but not abrasive. This beer might not be as “crushable” as some of the others you fill the cooler with this weekend but it will definitely be a welcomed component to your fun.

Maplewood Brewing Tiger Mountain

Hometown: Chicago

Style: Helles Lager

ABV: 4.5%

In a city full of breweries trying their hand at hard-to-brew styles and succeeding in their execution, Maplewood has made a name for itself by appealing to a wide range of craft beer drinker. From uber-trendy, highly sought-after hazy IPAs to a top notch, under-the-radar lager program, these guys do it all.

Tiger Mountain Helles Lager is a seasonal release that hits just in time for warmer weather and just landed on the shelves in Wisconsin. Cereal sweetness from German heritage malt abounds with each whiff you take and stands out with each swig. The richness of the malt is countered by the slightest lingering bitterness of the noble hop addition. Flavors of bright citrus and earthy spice complement each other while being the standout finish in this medium-bodied lager beer.

If you see yourself throwing sausages on the grill this weekend, make sure you grab yourself a four pack of this little beauty. In true German form, this beverage is indeed a perfect pairing with salty, fatty meat.

Stay safe, and happy Memorial Day weekend, Wisconsin!

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.