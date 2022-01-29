Beer Baron: Yes, a fruited wheat for winter

You’ve heard a lot in this space about the challenges breweries have with flagships. Establishing one is really hard. Building it to its potential is hard. Improving it without losing what people love about it is hard. Maintaining it as a go-to when people crave something new is hard.

All of that is especially hard when that flagship beer isn’t available year-round.

That’s the case, kind of, with Hinterland Beer and its popular Door County Cherry Wheat, a beer with a long history at the Green Bay brewery that’s turning 27 this year.

Cherry Wheat is, of course, a quintessential summer beer in just about every way:

“Door County” — ✓

“Cherry” —

✓

“Wheat” —

✓

And beyond the name, it’s just a really solid summer quencher, not overly sweet, and with a nice fruity finish that’s true to those perfect little tart orbs that come out of Door County’s orchards.

From a sales standpoint, breweries with highly successful seasonals know not to push their luck into year-round territory. There’s a reason you don’t see year round Oktoberfests (at least in Wisconsin), and it’s not just because of the name.

When a beer — or really, anything — has been gone for a while, there’s excitement around its arrival, and when you know it’s going away at some point, there’s apprehension over its departure. For a fan of this beer, those factors might spur an extra six-pack purchase or two each year.

So instead of extending Cherry Wheat, Hinterland is extending the idea behind it: that base wheat beer, augmented with a clear and faithful expression of a fruit that’s found right here in Wisconsin.

Hinterland introduced Blueberry Wheat in November, and sales rep Justin May said it has been a solid performer for the brewery — not quite Cherry Wheat levels, but solid for a seasonal debut. A second batch was released in mid-January to carry the beer through March, around the time Cherry Wheat makes its return. (Similarly, Strawberry Wheat will be a draft-only variant offered mainly at the Hinterland taproom this year.)

Wait, a fruited wheat beer over winter? Well, as much as seasonal drinking is definitely a thing for me, especially in our most challenging season, I don’t drink only stouts and other winter beers all winter. I mean, the heat is on inside, and that’s where I do almost all of my drinking in winter. I suspect you do, too.

Shall we take a closer look?

Hinterland Blueberry Wheat

Style: American wheat ale

Brewed by: Hinterland Beer in Green Bay. If you haven’t visited the gleaming brewery near Lambeau Field, you’re missing out like Aaron Rodgers at a vaccine clinic. And while there may not be as much to do in town during winter, the Titletown District features a skating rink and sledding hill, with Hinterland’s intensely cozy taproom — think fireplaces and big, warming beers — just steps away.

What it’s like: There are other blueberry beers out there — Milwaukee Brewing’s Weekend at Louie’s is one of my favorites — but the obvious comp here is Cherry Wheat. And while the base beer is the same, Blueberry Wheat is quite a departure, far more fruit forward and a bit sweeter than its tart cherry sibling. What I like about both of these beers is they really taste like the actual fruit rather than some sugary, artificial approximation.

Where, how much: The larger bottle shops are your best bets in Madison for this one; if your smaller local doesn’t carry it, it’s not too late to ask. Six-packs of bottles (yes, bottles!) will be around $10.

Booze factor: The 5.4% ABV is on the lower end of the craft beer scale.

Up close: The first thing you’ll notice about this beer is the color, a lovely pinkish-violet that’s significantly darker than Cherry Wheat. The aroma is sweet blueberry cobbler, but on the palate a nice balance emerges. There’s plenty of fruit, yes, and the beer pokes through most prominently in the middle of the sip, but there’s a synergy here that just works — perhaps better than the more compartmentalized Cherry Wheat. I’ve written often that the greatest compliment I can pay a beer is when its components aren’t clearly distinguishable in favor of a more singular overall experience, and that’s what’s going on with Blueberry Wheat.

Bottom line: 4 stars (out of five)

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.