Just when we’d gotten used to the New Englands and the hazies and the juicies, there’s a new hot IPA trend that’s taking the style in the opposite direction.
Mostly.
It’s called the brut IPA, and it’s no coincidence that it uses a term most often applied to Champagne. This hoppy ale aims to emulate Champagne’s clarity, effervescence and, above all, its bracing, crisp dryness.
Those three characteristics are all polar opposites from the IPA du jour the last couple of years. New England or hazy IPAs are intentionally and often outrageously murky, generally lower in carbonation and universally full-bodied and juicy to the point of being chewy.
However, there’s one key aspect that brut and New England IPAs share, and it’s a key reason the latter has gone from curiosity to dominating the innovation in the craft beer’s dominant style. They both pack a lot of hop flavor and aroma while limiting bitterness, which broadens the beer’s appeal.
The brut IPA debuted in Wisconsin at Working Draft Beer in March, a few weeks into the smashing start (which hasn’t really slowed down) for the Near East Side taproom.
Founder Ryan Browne had heard from his brother in San Francisco that the new take on IPA had caught fire there in the previous few months. Brewmaster Clinton Lohman liked the premise, and with an as-yet undecided hoppy beer on the near-term brew schedule, he began building a recipe for one from ingredients he had on hand, centered around a feather-light pilsner malt profile.
A couple weeks later, Future Tense Brut IPA emerged from the tanks, and it’s become a regular offering at Working Draft, re-brewed two to three times since, with one subtle recipe tweak — further lightening the malt — from the inaugural brew.
Lohman said it wasn’t until after that first brew that he learned that most brut IPAs use an extra enzyme that’s added to ferment out more sugars from the malt than the yeast alone can, adding to the style’s signature dryness. But Lohman believes — and I agree — that Future Tense is plenty dry without using the enzyme, and he’s pleased he was able to achieve that using traditional methods.
“I just can’t imagine (using the enzyme) makes the beer more palatable,” Lohman said. “I like the beer the way it is. It’s plenty drinkable the way it is.”
Future Tense Brut IPA
Style: American IPA
Brewed by: Working Draft Beer, 1129 E. Wilson St.
What it’s like: Apologies to Miller High Life, but this is the true Champagne of beers.
Where, how much: Working Draft hasn’t needed to move kegs outside its own four walls much. Future Tense pints in the taproom are $5.50.
The beer: You can see Future Tense’s brutishness before anything else — that baby is kicking with big, Champagne-like bubbles. The aroma speaks of white grape that I assume comes from the Enigma hops, as well as a vaguer fruitiness that probably owes to the more conventional IPA varieties of Simcoe and Amarillo. The flavor follows, but the texture stands out: prickly in carbonation, with a very dry finish that, combined with a moderate bitterness, makes Future Tense dry, crisp and refreshing.
Booze factor: Future Tense weighs in at 6.7 percent ABV, bigger than a lot of beers but smack dab in the middle of the IPA range.
A future Future Tense: Lohman is planning an imperial brut IPA that should arrive on draft toward the end of summer. It will use Nelson Sauvin, a fantastic hop that usually imparts fruity notes reminiscent of white wine. In a brut IPA I expect it will exaggerate the vinous notes of Future Tense for an even more Champagne-like profile.
The buzz: To say that Working Draft has been, well, working so far would be a dramatic understatement. Lohman says his team is making and selling beer at a clip about 40 percent above the business plan they opened with, though he notes that beer fortune favors the new, and spring and summer are always good beer seasons, so winter will be a true test of Working Draft’s staying power.
I’m not worried about that. After even one visit and flight, it’s easy to see why Working Draft has been successful. From the top of the menu to the bottom, the beer is excellent in concept and execution, and the taproom is comfortable and engaging. The location, too, is perfect: across from McPike Park, surrounded by neighbors and yet not far from the restaurants of East Wash and Willy Street, and in the midst of a burgeoning craft beverage district along with Old Sugar Distillery, Bos Meadery and newcomer Giant Jones Brewing.
And there just might be no better representation of what Lohman, Browne and Working Draft have got going on than
Future Tense: a trend-setting beer that’s not just interesting but delicious and easy to drink.
Bottom line: 4 stars (out of five).
Got a beer you’d like the
Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.
