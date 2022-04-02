Beer Baron: Working Draft’s dang perfect double IPA

One of the kind of silly things about this column is how relatively infrequently I write about beers I absolutely love.

Today, we’re not beating around the bush. This is the story of my favorite Wisconsin version of one of my favorite styles. (Sorry, I had to hedge a little.)

That beer is Close Enough to Perfect, a West Coast-style double IPA from Madison’s own Working Draft Beer Co.

Close Enough to Perfect, or CETP if you’re on a first-name basis like I am, was actually the first beer Working Draft sold, according to head brewer Clint Lohman. A one-barrel pilot batch left the taproom in crowlers in February 2018, a week before the brewery’s official opening.

Simply put, it’s everything that I want in a big IPA.

It’s bitter, thanks to the use of the piney and robust Chinook in the hop bill — a somewhat unusual stroke for a beer that’s otherwise populated by hops on the tropical fruit end of the spectrum. Lohman says the CETP recipe has evolved slightly since that first brew in 2018, and this is one way it’s done so. “We’ve upped the bittering addition considerably over time,” he said. “In a world full of low-IBU juicy IPAs, I’ve found myself craving IPA with some actual bitterness.”

And juicy it is, with ample use of three hops loaded with tropical flavors and aromas: dank/berry Mosaic, pineapple/kiwi Citra and orange marmalade Amarillo. Between the kettle and dry-hopping, Lohman doses every barrel of CETP with 5½ pounds of hops.

And it smells so good. Every one of those hops is rich in the volatile oils that contribute to a great nose, but an aroma like this isn’t a foregone conclusion. CETP pulls it together in a heady bouquet that absolutely billows out of your glass.

It’s sweet. This is one of the most misunderstood qualities of good double IPAs — they’re pretty malty. CETP gets there with a straightforward grist of two-row and pilsner malt. “I really wanted to focus on keeping the grain bill on our hoppy beers relatively lean and simple,” Lohman said of the recipe development phase before Working Draft opened. “That’s something that I still very much believe in to this day.”

It drinks just right. This is a nebulous quality that comes from balance, mouthfeel and finish. Lohman uses a touch of simple sugar in the kettle to dry out the body a bit, and it’s just a perfectly balanced double IPA.

It looks gorgeous. Listen, I like hazy IPAs, but there’s something special about a clear, brilliant gold liquid in a nice glass. Lohman filters CETP to achieve that look but believes the process also sharpens the hop flavors and aromas.

But those are just the broad strokes! Let’s take an even closer look, too.

Close Enough to Perfect

Style: West Coast-style double IPA

Brewed by: Working Draft Beer Co., 1129 E. Wilson St.

What it’s like: To the degree that any West Coast double IPA is compared to this beer, it’s a bit like Pliny the Elder, the landmark made by California’s Russian River Brewing. It’s been a while since I’ve had a Pliny (too long, now that I think about it), but I think Close Enough to Perfect really can hold a candle to this legendary beer.

Where, how much: CETP is a regular but not frequent beer for Working Draft; this version is the first since at least January. This batch dropped last week, so it’s fresh now and quantities are limited. If you want to try it, don’t wait for next week. As always, the best bet to support the brewer is to buy it at the taproom — $18 per four-pack, and worth every penny for IPA fans.

Booze factor: Double IPAs pull no punches, of course, and you’ll need to be careful with CETP’s 8.5% ABV.

Up close: The second I crack my can, before it’s even poured, the bright, intense aroma hits me: a tropical fruit cocktail spiked with pine needles. And the sips are, to me, magic, all of those specific flavors laid out above coalescing into a sweet citrus-pine melange that West Coast IPA fans know and love. Letting IPAs warm can be a dicey proposition, but CETP makes it fun, with more complexity coming out of the hops and the malt sweetness gaining in volume.

Bottom line: Not just close enough. Yes, 5 stars (out of 5)

