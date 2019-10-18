Wisconsin winners at GABF

Six Wisconsin breweries brought home seven medals from the beer competition at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, and Vintage Brewing Co. of Madison and Sauk City won the Large Brewpub of the Year behind its two gold medals. Milwaukee’s Third Space Brewing notched a medal for its Scottish ale, Unite the Clans, for the third straight year, and City Lights Brewing -- just a half-mile up the Menomonee Valley -- won silver in the contest’s most competitive category, juicy/hazy IPA. The winners:

Earth Rider Brewery, Superior: Duluth Coffee Pale Ale, gold, coffee beer (97 entries)

MobCraft Beer, Milwaukee: Low pHunk, gold, American-style sour ale (42 entries)

Stevens Point Brewery, Stevens Point: Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale, gold, pumpkin/squash Beer or pumpkin spice beer (51 entries)

Vintage Brewing Co., Madison: Dedication, gold, Belgian-style dubbel (26 entries); Rhine Heights ALT, gold, German-style altbier (64 entries)

City Lights Brewing Co., Milwaukee: Hazy IPA, silver, juicy or hazy India pale ale (348 entries)

Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee: Unite the Clans, silver rye beer (53 entries)