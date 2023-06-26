For a bill that touches nearly every aspect of Wisconsin’s laws regulating alcohol, there sure aren’t that many people mad about Assembly Bill 304.

A significant exception to this consensus is the wedding barn industry, whose concerns about the bill are deep and, they say, existential. Quite a bit of reporting has covered the legislation since it was introduced earlier this month, but it was thin on commentary from the beer industry, particularly the small brewers that provide so many of the state industry’s jobs.

It should be noted that nearly every report on the matter quoted Will Glass, owner of The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire. But he tended to be speaking mainly in his capacity as the president of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild and Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition, a similar organization that counts breweries, wineries and distilleries as members. Glass has been negotiating on behalf of small producers for years, and he acknowledges the bill isn’t perfect but describes it as a “much more equitable regulatory system for Wisconsin craft producers.”

Those long negotiations appear to have earned full buy-in from the three stakeholders — producers, distributors and retailers — on a plan that, aside from a somewhat sexy subject matter, is not a particularly sexy bill. And while the stuff that pertains to brewers is undeniably important, most of it codifies existing practices or shuffles the red tape for these businesses.

“The goal of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild was to take nothing away from breweries, and I think they got 95-plus, maybe even 99% of that,” Ron Hockersmith, co-owner of Amorphic Beer in Milwaukee, told my “Badger Beer Hour” co-host Greg Washington in an interview last week.

Hockersmith testified at a public hearing for the bill and admitted he felt a bit sheepish airing his relatively mild concerns after tearful wedding barn owners told lawmakers their businesses would fold if the bill were passed.

So let’s dig into what exactly AB 304 — which passed the Assembly on a vote of 90-4 Wednesday, and now heads to the Senate — holds for craft brewers. What follows leans heavily on analysis from Hockersmith, an engineer by trade who opened Amorphic in 2021 and made about 500 barrels of beer last year. (A lot of it is pretty awesome hazy IPA. If you’re in Milwaukee this summer, I recommend checking out Amorphic.)

Create a new state agency: The bill would create the Division on Alcohol Beverages in the Department of Revenue. While this doesn’t exclusively affect brewers, Hockersmith echoed testimony from the hearing room over concerns whether the division would be adequately staffed to avoid delays in permitting. That work would include background checks for a new universal license for every bartender in the state. (For the first time, breweries’ beertenders would need to be licensed.)

Revenue Secretary Peter Barca told lawmakers the bill was expected to generate $3.7 million in fees and other revenue — enough for 25 full-time-equivalent positions in the new division.

“Based on experience and workloads, 25 positions are the minimum number DOR needs to set the division on a successful path,” Barca said in a letter to the Assembly Committee on State Affairs, warning lawmakers not to divert the erstwhile division’s revenue to the state’s general fund.

“We know the success of this bill is in its implementation,” Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I am concerned they are not setting up DOR to implement the bill.”

Allow wine and liquor at taprooms: In what will probably be the most noticeable change for beer consumers, the bill would allow breweries who make more than 250 barrels of beer a year — that’s all but the smallest in the state — to pour wine and liquor in their taprooms, under their existing permits.

“This is what a lot of breweries have been hoping to get, and they’re all very excited that they’ll be able to do this,” Hockersmith said. He noted the benefits of broader offerings for guests attending on-site events like weddings or private parties — as well as taprooms’ permanent menus. “Some of them might just offer craft cocktails all the time now.”

Complicate brewers’ pop-up events — maybe: One great development in the beer ecosystem in recent years has been small brewers’ pop-up presence at community events like farmers markets, park beer gardens and the like.

Brewers have been operating retail outlets at these events under extensions of their taproom licenses, and Hockersmith is concerned that the bill’s codification of such practices empowers the municipality hosting the event to regulate it as it chooses, potentially going so far as to require a separate Class B liquor license for each event. That’s a heavy lift, on par with the licensing needed to open a bar or restaurant.

Additional costs or onerous processes could endanger what’s become an important contribution to the bottom line for small, taproom-oriented brewers who can use these events to bring their beer to consumers, instead of requiring consumers to come to them.

“There is so much going on in Milwaukee every single weekend in the summer when the weather is nice that people just want to get outside and do those kind of things,” Hockersmith told “Badger Beer Hour.” “These off-site outdoor events that we do are a significant portion of our profitability during the summer months.”

Codify contract brewing: Brewers and state regulators have figured out the ground rules for contract brewing — in which one company makes beer (or other beverages) for another, with some combination of employees from the two companies — but it’s not directly addressed in law. AB 304 would codify (but not change) which of the partners is responsible for the tax and where the production is counted.

Wisconsin has dozens of small breweries that at least dabble in contract work, as well as several major players: City Brewing in La Crosse, Molson Coors in Milwaukee and Octopi Brewing in Waunakee, one of the nation’s foremost contract makers of craft beer and other beverages.

Legalize producing hard seltzers: There really are no laws when you’re, well, making (White) Claws, at least in Wisconsin. Because most hard seltzers are fermented from sugar instead of malt, Wisconsin law was ignorant of this relatively new product category. The bill expands the definition of a fermented malt beverage (think Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Twisted Tea or, if you’re of a certain age, Zima) to include any beverage that is recognized under federal regulations as beer. The feds consider hard seltzers as beer, even if they’re fermented from 100% sugar.

Allow taproom samples: Under the bill, breweries could pour free samples — up to two 3-ounce samples per day, per person. “In reality, (this) just makes law match the current illegal practices that take place every day,” Hockersmith wrote in an analysis of the bill.

Allow beer donations: You could hear the tongue-in-cheek exasperation in Hockersmith’s analysis of this proposed change, another that would merely align the law with unchallenged current practices.

“This makes donating beer legal, so now (we) will occasionally need new excuses when responding to the hundreds of monthly requests for free beer,” he wrote. But there is a potential competitive risk as well; Hockersmith noted the change would give “a legal (formerly illegal) advantage to larger producers to sponsor events and keep smaller breweries out.”

