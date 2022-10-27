Beer Baron: Why do I keep buying beers I don’t want to drink?

I think I realized what was happening after the fourth time standing in front of the beer fridge, stacked with dozens of options, none of which I wanted to drink.

What I wanted when I was buying beer was different than what I wanted when I was drinking beer.

Let me explain.

Late summer is one of my favorite times of year for beer. There’s a parade of special-release double IPAs — which, in a vacuum, is one of my favorite styles. When I see these high-flavor, high-alcohol beers that I know will be here-and-gone and are particularly sensitive to the ravages of age ... well, I buy them.

I really like these beers, but the way that I enjoy them, well, it’s one at a time. And in late summer it seems I’m also more frequently in situations where I’m having a few beers.

And those are times when I definitely don’t want a double IPA. I’m poking around in the beer fridge for an American lager, a pilsner, a helles — something light, drinkable and low in ABV. I like drinking beer; I do not like being drunk.

It sounds silly that I have to train my beer-buying brain to anticipate my beer-drinking brain and pick up some dang lager, but here we are.

So, last time I was at my local bottle shop, I stopped my hand just above that four-pack of 16-ounce oblivion. I did it! (Please applaud!)

Instead, I reached for something that could as easily be my fourth beer of a session as the first and only. It’s one of my favorite Wisconsin-brewed versions of my favorite easy style.

Poor Farm Pils

Style: German pilsner

Brewed by: Company Brewing, a brewpub in one of Milwaukee’s great beer neighborhoods: Riverwest. A visit should also include stops at Gathering Place Brewing, Amorphic Beer and Black Husky Brewing.

What it’s like: A tear plops into my beer as I note that the elegant noble hop character of Poor Farm Pils reminds me of the dearly departed Ale Asylum 12-oz. Curl.

Where, how much: Company has somewhat limited distribution in Madison; you can definitely find six-packs of Poor Farm Pils at Woodman’s West for $8.99. (Note that Woodman’s bottle shops are independently managed, so selection will vary at other stores.)

Booze factor: Ahhh, that’s the stuff — 4.7% ABV.

Up close: This is beer as generations have known and loved it: Pale gold and clear, topped with a dollop of white foam. A sniff delivers a touch of maltiness and a snap of spicy hops. And there are no surprises as it floods your palate — that spicy hop character emerges the most, sharpened somewhat by the beer’s dry alkalinity. But it’s all in immaculate balance and retains a delicacy, which are two sides of the same crushability coin, I suppose.

It’s beer that tastes like beer, and it’s a very good one. Now, excuse me, I think I’ll have another.

Bottom line: 4 stars (out of 5)