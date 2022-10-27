 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
BEER BARON

Beer Baron: Why do I keep buying beers I don’t want to drink?

I think I realized what was happening after the fourth time standing in front of the beer fridge, stacked with dozens of options, none of which I wanted to drink.

What I wanted when I was buying beer was different than what I wanted when I was drinking beer.

Let me explain.

Late summer is one of my favorite times of year for beer. There’s a parade of special-release double IPAs — which, in a vacuum, is one of my favorite styles. When I see these high-flavor, high-alcohol beers that I know will be here-and-gone and are particularly sensitive to the ravages of age ... well, I buy them.

I really like these beers, but the way that I enjoy them, well, it’s one at a time. And in late summer it seems I’m also more frequently in situations where I’m having a few beers.

And those are times when I definitely don’t want a double IPA. I’m poking around in the beer fridge for an American lager, a pilsner, a helles — something light, drinkable and low in ABV. I like drinking beer; I do not like being drunk.

It sounds silly that I have to train my beer-buying brain to anticipate my beer-drinking brain and pick up some dang lager, but here we are.

So, last time I was at my local bottle shop, I stopped my hand just above that four-pack of 16-ounce oblivion. I did it! (Please applaud!)

Instead, I reached for something that could as easily be my fourth beer of a session as the first and only. It’s one of my favorite Wisconsin-brewed versions of my favorite easy style.

Poor Farm Pils

Style: German pilsner

Brewed by: Company Brewing, a brewpub in one of Milwaukee’s great beer neighborhoods: Riverwest. A visit should also include stops at Gathering Place Brewing, Amorphic Beer and Black Husky Brewing.

What it’s like: A tear plops into my beer as I note that the elegant noble hop character of Poor Farm Pils reminds me of the dearly departed Ale Asylum 12-oz. Curl.

Where, how much: Company has somewhat limited distribution in Madison; you can definitely find six-packs of Poor Farm Pils at Woodman’s West for $8.99. (Note that Woodman’s bottle shops are independently managed, so selection will vary at other stores.)

Booze factor: Ahhh, that’s the stuff — 4.7% ABV.

Up close: This is beer as generations have known and loved it: Pale gold and clear, topped with a dollop of white foam. A sniff delivers a touch of maltiness and a snap of spicy hops. And there are no surprises as it floods your palate — that spicy hop character emerges the most, sharpened somewhat by the beer’s dry alkalinity. But it’s all in immaculate balance and retains a delicacy, which are two sides of the same crushability coin, I suppose.

It’s beer that tastes like beer, and it’s a very good one. Now, excuse me, I think I’ll have another.

Bottom line: 4 stars (out of 5)

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.

Help the process

Before you crumple and recycle that empty can of Poor Farm Pils, stop and take a closer look.

See that dashed vertical line along its side? Stick your fingernail under there; it’s a perforation you can use to unzip the plastic wrap label. Toss the label in the trash and the naked silver can in the recycling.

Plastic-wrapped cans are increasingly common as brewers are faced with larger minimum orders for printed cans. While most cans are recyclable with their little plastic jackets or sticker labels, removing as much of that material as possible improves the recycling stream and ensures that your can won’t be rejected and end up in a landfill. 

Keep an eye out for these perforations in other can labels, too; a handful of brewers have been introducing them, though their use may vary from batch to batch.

— Chris Drosner, For the State Journal

