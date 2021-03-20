 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beer Baron: Wet your whistle with a Shower Bier
alert topical
BEER BARON

Beer Baron: Wet your whistle with a Shower Bier

Shower Bier

Shower Bier is a new helles lager from Madison’s Young Blood Beer.

While I pride myself in having my fingers on the pulse of the beer world, I must admit shower beers — very much in the zeitgeist right now — don’t do much for me.

Most proponents of a cold one during a hot shower point to one of two uses: a pre-outing warmup or a post-workout cooldown.

I guess I don’t get what the rush is for shower beers. I like showers and I like beers. I like to take my time with each of them, most of the time.

And it has been a long time since I felt like I wanted to increase my alcohol intake before a night out — saying nothing of how long it has been since a night out.

While I am not one, there are many devotees of shower beers, and a recent Twitter solicitation for Wisconsin shower beer suggestions revealed a definite “type” for these whistle-wetters. As @m750 noted, “Gotta be in a can, can’t risk glass with a slippery hand. It’s the same level of refreshment you seek post lawn mow on a hot day. Crisp, and gone in the span of a 10 minute hot shower. I lean towards a lighter pale (ale).”

Some of the more popular suggestions: PBR, Third Space Happy Place, Miller High Life, Point Special. New Glarus came up a lot, mostly for Moon Man, but also the 100% apropos Totally Naked. Gotta love the puns.

There are even beers called Shower Beer — nearly a dozen of them, according to Untappd, including one from the excellent Vennture Brew Co. in Milwaukee. (The photos accompanying check-ins to Shower Beers often are wet and wild.)

The latest shower beer, though, is actually a Shower Bier, and it’s perhaps the most important beer yet from Madison’s Young Blood Beer Co.

This nearly year-old brewery has made a name trading in hazy hops, fruity sours and a few really well done farmhouse ales and saisons. Head brewer Kyle Gregorash has made very few of these beers multiple times so far; the variety and constant movement by has been a core tenet of Young Blood’s identity.

Shower Bier, though, was born out of a desire to offer a rock in that fast-moving river — both to retailers and less exploratory drinkers. While this German-style helles lager won’t quite be billed as a year-round beer, it will be brewed about once a month, Young Blood’s Andrew Tader said. That might be enough to keep it on shelves more or less constantly and is a far cry from the one-and-dones that make up the majority of Young Blood’s portfolio.

Tader noted he could see it being a popular option for parents visiting the King Street taproom with their UW-Madison student kids due to its flavor profile — a bit of a departure from most of Young Blood’s beers in that it’s light, easy and drinkable.

You know, a shower beer.

Let’s pull back the curtain, check the temperature and lather up.

Shower Bier

Style: Helles, a lager that is German for “light.”

Brewed by: Young Blood Beer, 112 King St.

What it’s like: The Chicago-brewed Dovetail Helles Lager has become my go-to helles — and one of my go-to beers, period — since its arrival in Wisconsin over the summer. Shower Bier skews a bit more bitter than Dovetail’s portrait of balance.

Where, how much: Young Blood’s cans are found across the Madison area these days, and Shower Bier will occupy a new, lower price tier for the brewery — about $11-$12 per four-pack of 16-ounce cans. (My four-pack was provided as a pre-release sample by Young Blood.) It’s also $6 a pint at the taproom, and quite nice on draft on the streetside patio.

Booze factor: The 5.2% ABV allows for a clear mind even if you shower quickly.

Up close: If you consume Shower Bier outside the shower — and use a glass, as I always recommend — you’ll find it pours the palest of golds with a lovely aroma of orange marmalade on white toast. The bready malt note continues in the flavor, joined by a pleasant but fleeting herbal note from the Mandarina Bavaria hops. That gives way to a finish that some would call crisp and some would call assertively bitter — in a lager context, not an IPA context. It’s a flourish that provides some momentum toward the next sip and reminds you that, hey, this is a brewery that has traded on big flavors its whole young life. Even its nice easy beer has some chutzpah.

Bottom line: 4 stars (out of 5)

Beer Baron’s Beers of the Year 2020: Worst Year Ever Edition

Let’s take inventory of the most unforgettable, symbolic and just downright delicious beers of 2020.

1 of 8

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL owner & team advocate for mental health awareness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics