Beer Baron: Welcome back to Wisconsin, Allagash

COVID-19 is bringing one of America’s landmark craft breweries — and its landmark flagship beer — back to Wisconsin.
That brewery is Maine’s Allagash Brewing.
Since opening in 1995, it has become one of the most respected brewers in the country. Allagash’s strengths read like a checklist of what makes a great craft brewery: exceptional beer, including a traditional sour/wild beer program; sustainable business practices; a fantastic taproom and tour; support of its local community through ingredient sourcing, and philanthropy.
This month, Allagash sent a truckload of beer to Wisconsin, its first in more than a decade. Back then, the brewery was struggling to meet demand and making tough decisions to pull out of certain sales territories and allocate more beer to more critical markets closer to home. Wisconsin ended up being one of those that didn’t make the cut.
When I asked Allagash sales director Naomi Neville why Allagash is turning back to Wisconsin now, she just laughed.
“Do I need to tell you the reason?” she said. “For the beer industry, this is a very different time.”
For more than two months after COVID-19 hit the United States, nearly all of what the beer industry calls on-premise sales — drinks sold for consumption in a bar or restaurant vs. a six-pack for at home — disappeared.
Before the coronavirus, about 65% of Allagash’s beer was kegged for on-premise drinking, Neville said. A not insignificant portion of its bottled and canned beer was sold through on-premise accounts, too.
It adds up to an enormous hole in the business, and the Wisconsin shipment — entirely packaged beer — is one way Allagash is trying to build back that business. Neville said the brewery is currently operating at about 75% of pre-COVID levels.
Wisconsin stood out among the states the brewery considered for near-term expansion because of continued calls for Allagash beer and a friendly relationship with Beechwood Sales and Service, a New Berlin-based distributor owned by Sheehan Family Cos., which also distributes Allagash beer in many of its markets in the Northeast. Florida, a big beer market where many Mainers spend winters, is also getting a pulse shipment of Allagash this summer.
“We’re super excited to be selling back to Wisconsin,” Neville said. “It’s such a great beer state and all of our interactions with our wholesaler up there have been just fantastic.”
The current truckload of beer is the only drop scheduled for now. But, Neville said, if it’s well received, more will follow.
The beer on Wisconsin’s first Allagash truck this decade nicely represents Allagash’s singular focus on Belgian-style beers, along with “a little bit of something extra,” as Neville says: three beers from Allagash’s historic wild and sour beer program. Allagash was the first American brewery to use a coolship, equipment Belgian brewers long used to cool wort and introduce wild yeasts and other fermenting microbes.
As excited as I am to try some of those beers, my highlight has to be the brewery’s flagship witbier, the first beer founder Rob Tod made at Allagash and one of the most important beers in American craft beer history.
Allagash White
Brewed by: Allagash Brewing, Portland, Maine.
Style: Belgian witbier, a wheat beer brewed with coriander and orange peel
What it’s like: This traditional Belgian style since the Middle Ages nearly died out in the mid-20th century. Blue Moon Belgian White put this style, brewed with coriander and orange peel, on the American map, but it was created in 1995, just like Allagash White, and the latter is just plain better, the best U.S. example of the style. If you’re looking for the archetype witbier, though, you’re probably reaching for a Hoegaarden.
Where, how much: Beechwood serves the entire state of Wisconsin, and a single truckload doesn’t spread particularly deep across that many accounts. I’d keep an eye on the better bottle shops rather than the grocery stores. The beers should have begun hitting shelves statewide last week. The samples Allagash sent me ahead of the Wisconsin shipment were 16-ounce cans, but Wisconsin’s shipment includes four-packs of 12-ounce bottles (around $10) and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans ($19).
Booze factor: At 5.2% ABV, White isn’t quite a true session beer but is pretty close.
Up close: Before you even pour — and, please, do pour this one — you’ll want to rouse the yeast by gently rolling the bottle or can, or holding it upside down and giving it a little swirl to mix the tasty yeast particles that settle at the bottom throughout the beer.
After the rousing, White pours a hazy pale yellow, and the healthy dollop of white foam at the top of my glass surely got a welcome assist from the pre-pour agitation. White wafts of wheat, coriander and just a hint of the orange.
My favorite beers are those with the complexity to reward close study but also the drinkability to not require close study for enjoyment. Allagash White is absolutely that. The sweet wheat character, the spicy and citrus notes and funky Belgian yeast all play interesting parts in a cohesive and utterly crushable whole. And White is a joy in the mouth, with a light, fluffy body punctuated by prickly carbonation and dry finish. This beer arrived just in time for summer in Wisconsin.
Bottom line: 5 stars (out of 5)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!