Beer Baron: Welcome back to Wisconsin, Allagash

Before the coronavirus, about 65% of Allagash’s beer was kegged for on-premise drinking, Neville said. A not insignificant portion of its bottled and canned beer was sold through on-premise accounts, too.

It adds up to an enormous hole in the business, and the Wisconsin shipment — entirely packaged beer — is one way Allagash is trying to build back that business. Neville said the brewery is currently operating at about 75% of pre-COVID levels.

Wisconsin stood out among the states the brewery considered for near-term expansion because of continued calls for Allagash beer and a friendly relationship with Beechwood Sales and Service, a New Berlin-based distributor owned by Sheehan Family Cos., which also distributes Allagash beer in many of its markets in the Northeast. Florida, a big beer market where many Mainers spend winters, is also getting a pulse shipment of Allagash this summer.

“We’re super excited to be selling back to Wisconsin,” Neville said. “It’s such a great beer state and all of our interactions with our wholesaler up there have been just fantastic.”

The current truckload of beer is the only drop scheduled for now. But, Neville said, if it’s well received, more will follow.