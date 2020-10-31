Beer Baron: Virtual unknowns from Wisconsin shine at Great American Beer Festival

You’ll forgive the beer geeks and industry folks across the country streaming the Great American Beer Festival’s virtual awards ceremony for the quizzical looks when Wisconsin’s winners were announced.
The four Wisconsin breweries to medal this year in craft beer’s most prestigious competition are not exactly household names (yet!), even to those who know Wisconsin’s beer scene relatively well.
One trades entirely in gluten-
free beers, an important but often overlooked niche in the beer world. One focuses on English-style ales, about as far as you can get from trendy hazy IPAs and overfruited sours. One named its brewery and many of its beers, including its medalist, with butt puns. Most of the breweries are very small, and none brewed its first drop before 2015.
But GABF’s competition is not so much where big-name breweries take victory laps as it is where breweries make their names on a national stage.
Befitting 2020, it was somewhat of a down year for Wisconsin breweries. Last year Wisconsin breweries won seven medals including as many golds (five) as the combined bronzes and silvers this year. But none of that, of course, diminishes this year’s individual honorees.
Madison’s own ALT Brew won silver, its first GABF medal, for 1808, a gluten-free robust porter named after its Wright Street address.
McFleshman’s Brewing of Appleton, which opened a gorgeous English pub-style taproom in downtown Appleton in 2018 and always has at least one cask beer on pull, won bronze for its MSB special bitter.
And H.H. Hinder Brewing — rhymes with “binder” — won bronze with a scotch ale called Wee Heavy HINDER. The small Waupaca brewery’s website invites you to come in and grab a Hinder; regular offerings include Cafe Keister, Butt Light, Red Tail Amber and B.A. Weisseass.
The biggest name in the Badger State’s winner’s circle this year was Superior’s Earth Rider Brewery, which took home two medals — for Royal Bohemian Pilsner and North Tower Stout.
Earth Rider opened in late 2017 and has grown quickly, brewing more than 3,400 barrels in the 12 months ending in August, according to filings with the state Department of Revenue. Earth Rider’s beer is sold across northern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the Twin Cities. It’s also dipped into Wisconsin’s biggest beer markets, sending beer to bottle shops in Madison and Milwaukee for a little over a year.
That’s a lot of shelf exposure, but Earth Rider also already had some GABF cred, winning a gold medal for its Duluth Coffee Pale Ale last year.
Far be it for me to confirm the work of the GABF’s more qualified judges, but both of this year’s nominees sure seem hardware-worthy. Royal Bohemian is a simple, delightful take on Czech (Bohemian) pilsner: lightly malty with a little spicy-herbal noble hop middle on a light, dry body. Just a touch of that lovely hop flavor lingers into the finish, though it’s not particularly bitter. The beer won in the keller/zwickel category, which is an unfiltered class of light lagers; Royal Bohemian has a light haze that seems to add a bit of depth here.
But, c’mon. Given the time of year, of course this week’s beer is going to be a belly-warming stout.
North Tower Stout
Style: Oatmeal stout
Brewed by: Earth Rider Beer, which has a brewery and separate taproom in the shadow of the towering silos of Superior’s sprawling port. Tower Avenue runs past the taproom and into the port.
What it’s like: Does a GABF medal-winning oatmeal stout from Wisconsin sound familiar? Yep, Madison’s Vintage Brewing won bronze in the category in 2015 for Scaredy Cat, and while there are differences between the two, if you like one, you’ll also like the other.
Where, how much: Six-packs of 12-ounce cans are usually around $10 at Madison’s finer bottle shops.
Booze factor: North Tower has a belly-warming but not overwhelming 6% ABV.
Up close: North Tower pours a good stouty black with a khaki head that lasts nicely through the glass. You’ll catch whiffs of chocolate cake with dark ganache and a gentle herbal overnote. The sip is smooth, soft and satisfying — malt and mocha-forward, with a touch of plumlike character poking through as it warms, and its moderate bitterness plays out as balanced, not sharp. Oats don’t do much to the flavor of stouts, rather imparting creaminess to the mouthfeel that is prominent in North Tower. It’s a deep, hearty beer that represents the North Country well.
Bottom line: 4½ stars (out of five)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.
