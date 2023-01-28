Beer Baron: Untitled Art’s head brewer on innovation, creating pastry stout monsters and the world beyond beer

In late 2016, a mysterious new brand appeared on shelves in Wisconsin.

From its beer (styles ascending in popularity that hadn’t caught on with Wisconsin brewers) to its presentation (labels featuring beautiful abstract art and little else) to its name (no “Brewing Co.” or “Beer Co.”), Untitled Art was different.

It was created by two Madison-based industry insiders, Levi Funk and Isaac Showaki, to fill gaps in the Wisconsin beer market that were emerging as fan favorites elsewhere: New England IPAs, pastry stouts and eventually heavily fruited sours.

At this time, Funk was a few years into his Funk Factory Geuzeria project, releasing complex, slow-developing wild ales, while Showaki had 15 months earlier opened an ambitiously large contract brewing facility called Octopi Brewing in a Waunakee industrial park.

In the six years since, Untitled Art has released more than 250 beers and other beverages and grown its distribution footprint to 23 states, all from its hub at Octopi.

And the brewer who has built the recipes for every one of those recipes, all the way back to batch one of Juicy IPA in 2016, is Sam Green.

The Wisconsin native began homebrewing at age 18 and went pro not long after, including six years at Boulder Beer in Colorado, working his way up from “the lowest of the low to more or less running the brewhouse.” Green played a key role in the development of Boulder’s Shake, a creamy stout that would soon be sold across the country and set a new bar for the use of chocolate and other sugary and sometimes polarizing adjuncts in beer.

In joining Untitled Art (shortly after being hired into a different role for Octopi), he was given the keys to what his bosses envisioned as a Ferrari. “Isaac and Levi kind of pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, what would you say if we started a brewery and money was no option, and you could make anything you wanted? It just has to be really, really good,’” Green said. “I was like, ‘It sounds like I’m dreaming.’”

I spoke with Green on the January “Badger Beer Hour” livestream, a conversation with unique insight into the often opaque operations of Untitled Art. Here are highlights of that interview, edited for length and clarity.

Q. Let’s start with Shake. How did that come about?

A. My kind of role at Boulder Beer was very similar, originally, to just a shift brewer — we were making (IPAs) Mojo and Hazed and Infused all the time. And I would stay and come in on weekends and pilot brew and just make small-batch goof-around stuff. That’s where I got the most joy. And with Shake, which was a chocolate stout that was super chocolate-forward, they were kind of like, holy cow, this is very different. I think back like, was that on the forefront of the bastardization of beer as we know it? But in the end, it’s all about the liquid and the consumer, and people wanted something like that.

Q. It’s interesting that you use the term “bastardization” because Untitled Art has really carried the torch for culinary stuff in beer, pastry stouts, the super fruited sours. It’s not like these things did not exist before Untitled Art, but it was really the first Wisconsin brewer to have a portfolio of exclusively that stuff.

A. You know, I find beauty in a very well-crafted pilsner. But for me, it’s like, what’s new? What’s exciting? How do we test this, push to the limits? And Untitled Art and my bosses embrace that. And when we first started out, it was more of a replication, kind of following people’s waves: a copy of a New England-style IPA, or the Florida-style Berliner weisse, a heavy stout.

But now I feel like we’re kind of stepping up ahead and taking on a leadership role in where beverages are and where beverages are going in terms of exploration, in terms of real raw scientific capacity. That’s where the Octopi part really takes in because they have just beautiful equipment, the experience, the technology there. I mean, there’s 140 people on staff, many of them have five to 10 years of beer experience. So you’re talking about hundreds and hundreds of years of brewing. And what’s really cool is that they do all different kinds of styles, so they can take what they applied on Oktoberfest, to what we want to do on something oak-aged, oatmeal stout, and kind of we get to piecemeal everything together. I think it’s the best of both worlds.

Q. When you talk about leading on innovation, I’m thinking of beer. But what does innovation mean to you?

A. In the previous years, yes, it was very beer-explorative. But over the past couple of years, it’s been this turn of the tide where Untitled Art no longer wants to identify itself as a brewery. We’re more trying to be a beverage company.

We were seeing that people were drinking these White Claws, these Trulys, which in our opinions — like, why? Why are people consuming these? Why don’t people, like us, use real fruit, real ingredients? And then a light bulb went off: We’re going to make that, and make them taste good. That was the inception of the Florida Seltzer line.

We’ve also pursued other avenues. We’ve pursued wine. We didn’t really master that technique. We make a lot of CBD water, which has a cult following. We made some adaptogens. We just recently came out with a delta-9 (THC) beverage that’s available in Wisconsin and Minnesota because there might be a real opportunity here. Or nonalcoholic. It was like, God, these nonalcoholic beers — this tastes like (expletive)! Why can’t someone make a good one? And we’re like, you know what, forget this, we’re gonna make a good one. And so we just drove hard and hit the textbooks and studied and experimented.

So we’re not bound by beer. That’s how we got our roots, and that’s always where our core is, but these new shiny objects are pretty interesting. And whatever we learn there, we can come back and apply that. Like, how do we get a mouthfeel of a stout in a seltzer or vice versa? How do we get a crispness in a seltzer and carry it back to a beer? We’re learning a lot, and I think that’s what’s kind of cool about working for Untitled Art is there’s no rigidity. Everything’s very fluid and I like to be challenged. So we’re kind of like a dog chasing cars, but it keeps it fun.

Q. Untitled Art kind of started with the philosophy that cost is kind of not a consideration, and honestly that’s one of the reasons I don’t drink a ton of UA beer: the price point. Where does that kind of premium come from?

A. When we were first starting, it was pretty free range. And now I’m more like, all right, cool it with the vanilla beans here, let’s be a little bit more intelligent about this. But yeah, we’ve always just put premium first. Some of the beers are pretty expensive, but you do get what you pay for. And we do try to make some alternatives to meet people halfway. And a four-pack is a lot, too — you take a giant leap when you buy one for, I don’t know, $20. But what Untitled Art has tried to do, and I believe successfully, is make a name for quality. So you know you’re not going to come up with a goose egg with Untitled Art. You more or less know what you’re going to get. You’re not going to get a false representation of how much fruit is going to be in there, or some made up fluff, where it’s like, yeah, I guess this kind of tastes like brownies. That’s something that we’ve prided ourselves on.

Q. Do you have a favorite among all these beers you’ve made?

A. I do like to jump around. But most of what I think about when I get asked this question are beers that moved us a step up, like the Cherry Sour à La Mode we did with Corporate Ladder (a Florida brewery). That was a kettle sour that we put a lot of cinnamon in, and no one who I had interacted with had worked with cinnamon and how to deal with that. And that stuff wreaks havoc on yeast — turns it into like this crazy snotty stuff.

And we also did a beer with Drekker which I talk about frequently: Mango Coconut Sticky Sour. (Drekker co-founder) Mark Bjornstad and I were both excited to do something, but we didn’t know what. He said he’s found that these dessert beers really benefit from going kettle sour. You would never think that, but the sourness adds an extra kind of — not quite umami, but a mouthfeel to it. We tried it out and surprise, surprise, he was right. And obviously the nonalcoholic stuff I’m personally really proud of. I’m really happy that landed.

Q. OK, so what’s the next big thing for Untitled Art?

A. The delta-9 is something we’re pretty excited about. Since we’re really happy about the nonalcoholic stuff, we’re looking more into other beverages without alcohol. We don’t want to ostracize anybody, and I think Untitled Art does a good job of that — we do a lot of vegan, every now and then we’ll do some gluten-free stuff. And this delta-9 thing is for people who can’t drink alcohol but they don’t want to be ostracized at a party because they’re not drinking. It’d be cool to timestamp this conversation and then look back in three years in that this could — not replace beer (entirely), but it could replace a portion, just that social aspect of liquid drinking THC in a community, I think. It’s been out for just a couple of months now, and I’ve seen it: I’ll be out with my friends and we’ll start with the delta-9 and then we’ll have like, two beers, and you feel pretty good afterwards. It’s a different kind of body buzz; it adds a vibe to it.

The February “Badger Beer Hour” is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Find it on Drosner’s Twitter, @wibeerbaron.

Counting down the Beer Baron's top 10 beers from 10 years of reviews No. 10: Epic Big Bad Baptist No. 9: Dovetail Kölsch No. 8: New Glarus Moon Man No. 7: Miller High Life No. 6: Lake Louie's Warped Speed Scotch Ale No. 5: 3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammer No. 4: Great Lakes Chillwave Double IPA No. 3: Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale No. 2: Bell's Two Hearted Ale No. 1: New Glarus Kid Kolsch