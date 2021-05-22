Beer Baron: Things We Don't Say batch of beers offers plenty to talk about

While the funds are one thing, the message in the name of the beer itself and can label design available to all collaborators is bound to have an impact in and of themselves. Not only is it emblazoned with Hope for the Day’s “It’s OK not to be OK” mantra, it has phone numbers for a suicide prevention hotline, as well as mental health resources for sexual assault survivors, veterans, LGBTQ youth, trans people and substance abusers.

In a video promoting the Things We Don’t Say cause, Mike Willaford, head brewer of Tin Whiskers Brewing in St. Paul, disclosed he has bipolar disorder — true to the name of the beer. “This is the giant elephant in the room in the beer industry — mental health,” he said. “The hope is this goes from things we don’t say to things we can say, to things we do say — that we normalize talking about mental health in conversations.”

At least 10 brewers in Wisconsin joined Eagle Park in brewing Things We Don’t Say. Among those with their versions entered in Untappd, a beer social media app, were Working Draft in Madison; Gathering Place, Good City, Company, Component and New Barons in Milwaukee; Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire; McFleshman’s in Appleton; 608 in La Crosse; Badger State in Green Bay; and Sawmill in Merrill.