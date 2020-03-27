Beer Baron: Things are very bad in the beer world amid COVID-19 pandemic

So, there will be plenty of brewery obituaries written in 2020. It’s hard to imagine any businesses in the sector winning in this environment, but it’s pretty clear that some will be harmed more than others.

The breweries I worry about the most are those whose business model is built on taproom sales. They’ve already lost that — for how long is anybody’s guess. And these breweries are usually the smallest, too, and so perhaps have the smallest cushion for misfortune. They are the ones that need your dollars the most in these difficult times.

Some of these breweries do package some of their beers in cans or bottles for sale from their own locations or at Trixie’s or any of the many other excellent independent bottle shops in Madison. These sales reap lower margins than beer sold in the taproom, so they’re usually regarded as icing, not business-sustaining cake.

That was going to be my recommendation for this week’s column — and it is, if the bottle shops are still open when you read this. Find some Giant Jones bottles or Working Draft cans or Sunshine Brewing bombers to take home.

If that’s not an option, remember what city and state you live in and use your dollars to support a local business that very likely desperately needs it.