Beer Baron: These savory stouts are coming to a bottle shop near you

Imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels is the grandest of craft beer’s styles.

When done well, it tantalizes all of the senses: the imposing black profile; the rich aroma of roasty-sweet chocolatey malt and booze; the enveloping, silky embrace of the palate; the intensity and depth of flavor; the sound of “damn, that’s good” on the finish.

It’s why, back in the middle of the last decade, these beers had big launch events — foremost among them Goose Island’s family of Bourbon County Brand Stout on Black Friday — and trucks carrying them were chased from store to store by enthusiasts/hoarders.

Among these heavy hitters, of course, there is still a hierarchy. With a bourbon barrel stout, perhaps more than most other beers, a brewer’s skill shows up in the glass. The typical dance of balance is complicated by the barrel aging — how to incorporate the bourbon character into the beer, how long to let it slumber, how to avoid contamination. (Even the best makers of these beers occasionally fall victim to rogue beer-spoiling microbes from the barrels or the foreign ingredients frequently introduced to the beers during aging.)

This is a long way of saying there are good bourbon barrel stouts, mediocre ones and bad ones.

The proliferation of these beers in the past decade or so has occurred across this spectrum, but a handful of brewers have distinguished themselves as consistently the best in class. In Wisconsin, those have been Central Waters Brewing and 3 Sheeps Brewing.

But widen the net to all beers routinely available in this state and in my view there’s one pretty clear champ: Revolution Brewing.

The Chicago brewery’s Deep Wood Series, anchored by Deth’s Tar bourbon barrel oatmeal stout, has essentially never missed. Under the watchful eye of barrel wrangler Marty Scott, Deep Wood has gotten bigger every year, adding delectable variants with various adjuncts and barrels, while still delivering consistent quality.

Even the high-gravity world of bourbon barrel stouts has stratification by weight, intensity and oomph, and Deep Wood is amongst the top tier of this spectrum along with its crosstown rival, Bourbon County. This year’s Deth’s Tar clocks in at a staggering 14.8% ABV, with a viscosity and depth of flavor to match. (Pour a glass of water along with the beer, and/or share with a friend.)

For a few years now, my intent to write about these beers has been foiled by low quantities; one tenet of this column is to not review a beer you can’t buy. And Deth’s Tar usually sells out too quickly to meet both that bar and the turnaround time required for Beer Baronry.

I had already decided to feature Deth’s Tar this year with a couple of cans from the cellar when Rev reached out to offer samples of this year’s beers ahead of its release.

Before the reviews, some details.

This year’s release features Deth’s Tar, as well as the coffee-infused Café Deth and Deth by Currants, a variant that is only coming to Wisconsin in draft for a handful of launch events that have already passed (sorry). The renowned Deep Wood barleywines, including the spectacular Straight Jacket, drops next month.

Deth’s Tar and Café Deth should be arriving at Wisconsin retailers this week. This is where your longtime and regular patronage of your small, independent bottle shop pays off. Ask the cashier or manager when they’re coming in and if they’ll hold some for you. Expect quantity limits. Last year, Deth’s Tar sold through in about a week at my local, so if you see it, don’t delay.

Expect to pay anywhere from $25-$30 for a four-pack of Deth’s Tar and $30 or more for Café Deth, though it’s more likely Café or both will be broken up into singles. Sure, it’s a lot. But if you like bourbon barrel stouts, it’s worth the splurge.

To wit:

Deth’s Tar

After you pour this beer but before you drink it, swirl it around the glass a little like a froufrou wine. This beer, like that wine, has legs. A little chestnut-brown residue coats the glass before retreating back to its parent liquid. This hints at the viscosity we’re dealing with.

A sniff reveals, well, bourbon — especially as it warms, and you should absolutely let Deth’s Tar warm to bring out all the nuance under its boozy sledgehammer. But even out of the fridge, it’s obvious this feller is barrel-forward.

When I drink most beers, I tend to pull two swallows at a time; if it’s really something worth slowing down to savor, it’ll be one swallow per quaff. Deth’s Tar is a half-swallow. This is what I mean by flavor intensity: A small sip of this beer packs the punch of two swallows of IPA or even some other barrel-aged stout.

Deth’s Tar is a palate-coating swirl of roasty mocha, licorice and malt, with accents of toasted coconut, vanilla and dark fruit in the prune-raisin vein. The barrel hangs heavy over all of this, particularly the finish, with a clear and hot bourbon character that reminds you you’re drinking a wine-strength beer. If you want that character to chill out a little, sock it away in the basement and try it again in early spring.

Café Deth

The popular coffee variant utilizes a special blend of beans from Chicago’s Dark Matter Coffee that stunningly transforms the base beer. The nose is full-on coffee, roast-forward and luscious. I am not a coffee drinker (though I love coffee beers), but if I were, I want this blend in my morning mug.

With your first sip, you think that coffee dominance is going to continue. It roars onto the front of the palate before the full, complex picture of this beer takes shape. Flavor threads from Deth’s Tar and those from the coffee — the latter so clear in the aroma — tangle together in a way that challenge my vocabulary and absolutely delight my palate.