Beer Baron: The year of the tiger is shaping up to be the year of the lager

This is a column about lager. Please understand that before you read this next sentence and click away or turn the page.

It’s also a column about “Beer Twitter.” Again, bear with me.

I spend a lot of time combing the platform for trends, ideas and even inspiration for this column. And while “Beer Twitter” — the niche community of industry people, journalists and aficionados who are the most prolific tweeters about beer — certainly has some value, it also suffers from the same deficiencies as the rest of Twitter. Ignorance, divisiveness, bad faith and just plain rotten takes tend to get amplified the most.

So it was with this tweet last week, authored by a user who goes by @D_I_N_G: “I hate the ubiquitous (and now trendy) use of the word ‘lager’ as a catch all, as in, ‘Would you like a lager?’ Well, maybe I would, maybe I wouldn’t. Is it a Doppelbock or an American adjunct lager? Do better.”

Oof. This tweet.

That chef’s kiss condescension at the end is a classic Twitter trope, but what I think is really unfortunate here is the pedantic tone — one that’s probably familiar to a lot of “regular people” who have already been turned off by attitudes around craft beer. This is what made “pumpkin peach ales” and snifter-sniffing bros with dandy mustaches the targets of commercials selling Budweiser.

Even so, this tweet is correct on a couple of points, which is why I’m even bringing up this totally ignorable mini-controversy.

First, lager is trending right now.

While my declaration of 2012 as the “Summer of Pils” was more personal than a broader forecast, beer pundits have been talking about lagers as the next big thing for years.

The last few years, though, more brewers have added lagers to their seasonal or permanent lineups as a counterpoint to the still-growing amount of hazy IPA, pastry stout and other beers that do not taste like beer out there. Amid such turbulence, the simplicity of a straightforward helles or pilsner offers some comfort and appeal.

And this is the other thing that @D_I_N_G got right: “I’ll have a lager” is not all that different from the off-duty cop in the movie bar saying “Gimme a beer” and inexplicably getting one without the obvious next question: Well, which one, fella?

Lager is a family of beer styles with a range almost as wide as beer itself. The name refers primarily to the type of yeast that ferments it — though it also usually ferments slower and at cooler temperatures than its ale counterpart.

That yeast creates fewer byproducts (and therefore flavors and aromas) as it’s doing its job, meaning that the fruity, spicy or peppery flavors of ale yeasts are not getting in the way of the core ingredients: malt and hops. That’s the simplicity part.

But because of variations in those core ingredients, lagers can be as dark as imperial stouts, as heavy as barleywines and as hoppy as IPAs. But you’d probably call those beers Baltic porter, doppelbock and IPL (or, these days, cold IPA) instead of simply “lager.”

In 2022, what “lager” means, devoid of other context, is a light, balanced and low-alcohol beer, usually pilsner, helles or American lager. There are many beers named simply “Lager,” and when you pour them, you will not be surprised when the liquid that comes out is some shade of gold, not amber or brown.

But to answer the tweet’s question, yes, I would like a lager. These beers, when made well, are simply delicious and refreshing. I’ve written before that there’s a reason why 90% of beer produced in the world is lager.

And if your answer to the question is the same as mine, I suggest you trek over to the Milwaukee area in early June for a beer festival that celebrates this family of styles.

Lager & Friends, put on by Milwaukee’s Gathering Place Brewing, began in 2019 and resumes in person — outdoors, this time — on June 4 in Glendale. More than 30 breweries from around the country — including some that don’t typically distribute in Wisconsin, like Breakside from Oregon, KC Bier from Missouri and Notch Brewing from Massachusetts — will be pouring their slow-fermented wares.

The 2019 Lager & Friends was an absolute delight, with awesome beer, ample pours (low ABVs have their advantages) and brewery staff on hand to talk shop. I was already a lager fan, but the range of beers and nuances of those poured helped deepen my appreciation.

Perhaps @D_I_N_G and I will see you there.

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.