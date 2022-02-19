Beer Baron: The West Coast IPA is back, and 3 Sheeps has you covered

“I missed bitterness,” Grant Pauly told me when I asked why his 3 Sheeps Brewing is rolling out a new year-round West Coast IPA in 2022.

“I love how we brewers are using hops now,” he added. “The hazy trend of getting so much flavor out of them has been really fun to explore, but we wanted to see that swing back a bit and include some bitterness for balance, but still use many of the things we have learned and have access to now.”

It’s now been about five years since the New England (now more commonly called hazy) IPA began to really take over craft beer’s most popular segment. At this point, every brewery without a hazy is making a conscious decision to not make one.

If you step into the Wayback Machine to 2012 or so, you’ll see shelves loaded with IPAs that didn’t need to be labeled “West Coast” because it was the prevailing interpretation of the style that drove the craft beer boom. Even further removed from its English forebear, the West Coast take made the American IPA even more American — lighter (both in color and body), significantly drier, and tilting the malt-hop balance even more toward the hops.

And we’re not talking about those aroma hops and double dry-hopping that give hazies the juicy tropical citrus character with restrained bitterness. These beers proudly proclaimed their IBUs, with names like Hop Stoopid and Palate Wrecker. The craft beer equivalent of the baby boom generation came of age during this time, adoring these types of beers.

Pauly and 3 Sheeps are not alone in their embrace of this now-retro style. After five years of exploring the boundaries of new hop processing technologies and, frankly, new understanding of what those little green cones do to beer, brewers and drinkers are realizing that it’s good to mix it up at least a little.

The hazy IPA is not going away, but if a brewery has three year-round IPAs like many breweries do, including 3 Sheeps, it just makes sense to have a wider range of choice within those options.

Enter Offshore. It’s a West Coast IPA, but it’s like nothing you’d find on that shelf back in 2012.

“What I was really excited about was thinking about all of these new hops we had access to now that were not available when the West Coast style was huge,” Pauly said. “Back then, this style was built around the classics: Simcoe, Centennial, Chinook, etc. So, we set out to bridge what made those great with something newer to see what we could come up with.”

After several pilot batches, the 3 Sheeps team landed on a beer featuring some of those classics — Centennial, Simcoe, Amarillo — but also Cashmere, a hop noted for lemon-lime and melon character. It’s a noticeable twist on the classic West Coast profile.

And it’s hard to argue that a classically bitter IPA like Offshore doesn’t belong in a year-round portfolio that features three IPAs (Offshore, the hazy Chaos Pattern and Waterslides, an American IPA), the juicy pale ale Fresh Coast, along with a pilsner, a Belgian-inspired amber and a stout. Offshore replaces the juicy Pendulum IPA.

Aren’t you curious how it turned out?

Offshore

Brewed by: 3 Sheeps Brewing, Sheboygan

Style: West Coast IPA

What it’s like: This harks back to the early days of the IPA boom, when Stone IPA was the big West Coast entry on Wisconsin shelves, or your buddy from California brought out some Ballast Point Sculpin.

Where, how much: Six-packs of Offshore should begin appearing in the Madison market this week; expect to pay $10-$11. The brewery furnished a sample six-pack for this review ahead of its wide release.

Booze factor: West Coast IPAs flirt more with the upper reaches of the style’s ABV range than the hazies, and Offshore is no exception. At a robust 7.2% that goes down much faster than that, you’ll need to mind your pints.

Up close: Offshore pours a straightforward golden with a hearty white head that leaves gorgeous lacing in a clean glass. It billows with the standard West Coast aromas of pine and pithy citrus, along with subtle but unusual accents of strawberry and black pepper. That’s a handy prologue to Offshore’s flavor, which tracks closely — particularly the resin and citrus, a little of the Cashmere-signature melon. Those subtle surprises from the aroma mostly get washed out by the pronounced bitterness that’s present throughout and lingers well into the long finish. The body is on the light side and endearingly soft; I found myself increasing the pace of my sips (and deeper pulls) as my glass emptied. If you’re open to a bitter IPA, Offshore is very crushable despite its robust flavor and ABV.

Bottom line: 4 stars (out of 5)

Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.