Sometimes, a beer trend creeps up slowly, and sometimes it smacks you in the face like nearly 20 ounces of double IPA.

So it goes with the rise of the “stovepipe,” the 19.2-ounce can that’s increasingly filled with high-octane craft beer.

This package, sold individually vs. in six- or four-packs like most craft beer, built momentum for three years before exploding last year. Sales data from IRI, which tracks alcohol sales in grocery stores, chains and convenience stores (the domains where 19.2-ounce cans are primarily found) show the package doubling in sales from 2018 to 2021, to about $177 million.

Last year, the format doubled again.

During that first doubling, stovepipes had largely enclosed craft beers produced by international brewers familiar with the value of varied formats: Molson Coors’ Terrapin Hopsecutioner and Hop Valley Stash Panda, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Elysian Space Dust, Heineken’s Lagunitas Little Sumpin’, Lion Little World Beverages’ Bell’s Two Hearted and New Belgium Voodoo Ranger series. A few larger indie brewers were already in on the 19.2 game, too, most notably Sierra Nevada, with its Little Thing IPA series.

If the first few months of 2023 are any indication, we might be in for another doubling of this market.

In the past few weeks, two independent Wisconsin breweries joined the state’s 19.2 craft pioneer, Karben4, in the market. Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery launched stovepipes of its Hop Gods double IPA, while Verona-based Lake Louie Brewing rolled out four of its beers in the package. It’s the type of announcement seen across the country this year: Alaskan Brewing, Colorado’s Great Divide, Indiana’s Three Floyds, Massachusetts’ Jack’s Abby, Ohio’s Great Lakes.

Lakefront and Lake Louie cite similar reasons for their 19.2 launches: For the consumer, it’s a way to try a new beer without committing to a four- or six-pack, and stovepipes are typically priced for good value per ounce — most under $3 each, and often closer to $2.50. (Per ounce, a $3 Revolution Hazy Hero stovepipe equates to an $11.25 six-pack, a modest premium on its common $10 sticker price.)

They’re also appealing in sports or entertainment venues where a buyer can get nearly two beers at once without getting back into line. And at convenience and grocery stores, the single cans have benefits for folks who are going to drink them more or less immediately.

“A customer will normally buy a 19.2 to consume with dinner or as a beverage to have later that night. They can bundle it with the food they buy,” said Russ Klisch, president of Lakefront. “It is a good way for a consumer to try a beer without having to buy a six-pack of the product and also allows for an impulse buy.”

I’d never bought a 19.2 until sometime last year, when I sprung for one to try Sierra Nevada’s oxymoronic, then-new Big Little Thing imperial IPA during a visit to a Woodman’s. I didn’t think of it that way at the time, but Klisch is right: It was an impulse buy. And it hasn’t been my last 19.2.

Grocery and stand-alone liquor stores have been expanding their shelf space for these singles, but the big driver is in convenience (or C-) stores, which in Wisconsin is largely synonymous with one chain.

“19.2s are super-hot across the country in the C-store channel,” said Paul Verdu, president of Lake Louie parent Wisconsin Brewing Co. “Kwik Trip is obviously the No. 1 C-store chain in Wisconsin by a large margin. They noticed the consumers enjoying this format, so they have really gotten behind the pack. If a brand wants to compete in this format, they need to start with Kwik Trip.”

Aside from the growth, there’s one other clear trend in 19.2s: They’re almost all IPAs, and many of them are boozy double IPAs — a style that continues to gain shelf share within beer’s dwindling retail footprint. That list of 19.2 staples at the top of this article? Not a malt bomb among them.

Lake Louie is bucking that trend somewhat by including its flagship scotch ale Warped Speed alongside its three other 19.2 offerings, all IPAs: the new imperial Dank Beast, the classic English-style Kiss the Lips and Rational Haze, a hazy.

“We are particularly interested in how Warped Speed does in the market. There are a ton of IPAs (but) not many if any scotch ales, so we shall see,” said Verdu, who joined Wisconsin Brewing last year and watched the early rise of 19.2s as an executive in Molson Coors’ Tenth and Blake craft division. “I think we may see this pack format extend beyond being so IPA-centric over time.”

Another 19.2 plus for brewers is the format works with many of their existing canning lines, without costly upgrades. The cans are the same diameter as 12- and 16-ouncers, just taller. That means the ends — the piece of the can with the opening and pop top that’s fused to the rest after it’s filled — are universal, simplifying the supply chain.

Lakefront is diving into the format with its brand new canning line and eyes toward adding perhaps two new beers to 19.2s after this spring’s Hop Gods rollout.

“We are just filling the shelves right now, so we don’t have a lot of sales data, but the consumer comments that we have had are all positive,” Klisch said. “This is something we do want to develop in the future.”