Beer Baron: The Beer Bracket is back, with Madison at its center

The Wisconsin Beer Bracket, despite its name, has always been a bit Madison-centric.
The voters in the annual suds smackdown have crowned a champion made by a brewery in the capital region seven of the previous eight years, and the selection committee (that would be me) has long favored Madison breweries nearly as much as the NCAA selection committee favors the Big East and ACC. I mean, all of this makes sense considering the contest is hosted on madison.com, right?
This year, for its ninth iteration, we’re leaning into the notion that Madison is the center of the Beer Bracket by making Madison the literal center of the Beer Bracket. For 2020, the organizing principle for bracket’s regions is each brewery’s distance from the state Capitol.
The committee’s 64 selections — each brewery has a single beer in the field — were simply sorted by its maker’s distance from the unquestioned center of Madison. The closest 16 breweries go into one region, the next 16 into another, and on and on — four concentric rings on a map of Wisconsin dividing the bracket’s quadrants.
There was a chance this strategy could create largely arbitrary dividing lines between the regions, but, conveniently enough, they separated in a way that does make sense. All of the breweries in Madison proper fit in the closest-in region in, along with Middleton’s Capital Brewery. (The closest brewery to the Capitol is the Great Dane, a little over 1,000 feet from the center of the dome.) Breweries in the suburbs and the rest of the capital region make up the next region. Milwaukee breweries (most 73 to 75 miles from the Capitol) dominate the third, and fourth is the balance of Wisconsin, including central Wisconsin, the Green Bay area, and northern and western Wisconsin. (The farthest-flung brewery to make the field is Superior’s Earth Rider, a whopping 285 miles from Capitol Square.)
The seeds within these regions, though, as in the NCAA tournament and previous Beer Brackets, reflect the selection committee’s read on the beer’s chances of winning it all. But it’s up to you, dear reader, to advance your favorites through the tournament, one head-to-head matchup at a time.
What’s in it for you, besides the beer community equivalent of civic duty? Prizes! Gift cards from Festival Foods, which is once again sponsoring the contest, will be awarded to three Beer Bracket voters selected at random.
Selecting the field gets harder every year as new breweries pop up and previous champions (the beers, not the breweries) are retired. This year’s Beer Bracket rookies are Union Corners Brewery and Delta Beer Lab, of Madison; Full Mile Beer and Right Bauer Brewing, of Sun Prairie; Hubbleton Brewing, which hails from the middle of nowhere near Waterloo; Cercis Brewing of Columbus; Gathering Place Brewing of Milwaukee; and 608 Brewing of La Crosse.
I often hear from readers who use the Beer Bracket as a road map to explore Wisconsin beer: up-and-coming breweries to visit during the next 12 months or beers to consider during the next trip to the bottle shop. That’s exactly why we do it!
This week’s beer, though, is no Cinderella story. Anyone remotely familiar with Wisconsin beer knows the brewery’s pedigree and place in the state’s craft beer history.
Let’s take a look at the 2 seed in the Madison/Middleton region, which just happens to be a beer that’s in perfect season right now.
Capital Maibock
Brewed by: Capital Brewery, which at 7 miles from the Capitol is the most distant entry in the closest-in region.
Style: Maibock is a variant of the classic German bockbier that’s lighter in color, somewhat less malty and a touch more hop forward.
What it’s like: I’d argue that Capital’s maibock is the archetype for Wisconsin versions of the style (with Lakefront’s close behind), so let’s look to Germany for comparison. Maibocks from two Bavarian breweries — Ayinger and Hofbräuhaus — probably set the standard for those widely available in the States.
Where, how much: Maibock, Capital’s spring seasonal, rolled out this year around Feb. 1 and should be available for at least another month. Six-packs will run you $8 to $9.
Booze factor: A friend used to call this beer “Mind Block” because its robust 6.2% ABV comes in such a deceptive, easy-drinking package.
Up close: Maibock pours an inviting amber-gold with an aroma of sweet caramel malt and noble hops wafting from the glass. That’s the profile that runs the flavor, too, with a slightly bready caramel sweetness on the front of the sip lingering just long enough before drying up on the finish. There’s not a lot of hop character or bitterness, but it’s not remotely cloying the way sweeter beers can be. Everything just works together; Maibock is a cohesive and delicious whole. And it’s a pretty big beer with a relatively light body.
While Capital has ramped up one-offs and interesting small-batch beers offered at the taproom and Bier Garten, it hasn’t changed its packaged portfolio in quite a while. The newest beer among its regular, seasonal and limited offerings was introduced in 2014, and the rainbow of IPA variants introduced during the last decade are gone. One way to look at that is that the brewery (at least at the bottle shop) is stagnant. But it’s really a focus on the lagers that Capital has done so well over its long history. When you’re talking about beers as solid as Maibock (and Oktoberfest, and Winter Skäl), that works pretty darn well for me.
Bottom line: 4 stars (out of five)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.