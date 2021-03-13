Beer Baron: The 10th Beer Bracket begins with a Black Husky gem

One of the fun things about craft beer that has always captured imaginations: the names.
All those hop puns and cute animals and winking sexuality are usually the first impression on a would-be customer, and you know what they say about first impressions.
New Glarus’ Spotted Cow, the most important Wisconsin craft beer in at least two generations, starts the conversation with a friendly and familiar reference. Most of its labelmates walk a similar path: Fat Squirrel, Dancing Man Wheat, Kid (the goat kind) Kölsch, Laughing Fox.
There are numerous approaches to starting this conversation with the customer: names that evoke the abstract or absurd, the mysterious or serious. To the breweries that choose them, they’re really important. To us, they’re really fun.
And that is why the Wisconsin Beer Bracket, in its 10th iteration (!!), is centering itself on beer names.
If you’ve been out of state the past nine springs, the Beer Bracket is an NCAA-style tournament in which folks from all over the state advance and eliminate a field of 64 beers, round by round, until we have Wisconsin’s favorite beer. Voting begins today at madison.com.
It would have been nice for the selection committee choosing this field of 64 (uh, yours truly) to have a nice, neat set of 16 beers in each of four distinct categories — say, people, places, activities and objects — to correspond to the four regions in our tournament.
But the folks behind these beer names had other ideas, so what we have is four regions that are mostly an amalgam of eight name types.
New Glarus, a three-time former champion for animal names (Moon Man, Spotted Cow and 2020 winner Kid Kölsch) sits as the No. 1 seed in the Animals/People region — with a person this time, Two Women lager. Among the critters in this region we have two badgers, natch (Badger State Buzzy Badger and Wisconsin Brewing Badger Club), but also two murder hornets in Young Blood’s Murder Hornet Is My Safe Word and Ale Asylum’s MRDR HRNT. They’re joined by Leaping Lemur, Penguin, Parched Eagle and a Copperhead.
The Places/Abstractions region has a kind of twofer as its 1 seed, with Third Space Happy Place. Sometimes the reason these beers are in their region is a bit subtle; Gathering Place’s flagship kölsch, Treffpunkt, is a German word roughly translating to the name of the brewery. And if “abstraction” seems a bit heady for a beer contest, consider where else you can put phenomenal beers like Central Waters’ Satin Solitude or Good City’s Motto.
Of course, not all beer names contain word play or allusions. Sometimes, just the name of the style is enough. So we have a region simply named Beer, led by top seed Lakefront Lager. Here you’ll also find a few more nuanced references, like Pearl Street’s Linalool, named for an unusual compound in its featured hop; MobCraft’s Low pHunk, which references its delicate sourness with the pH acidity scale; and Enlightened Brewing’s Kettle Logic, calling out an essential piece of brewing equipment.
For the most part, I picked beers I wanted in the field and sorted it out from there, which is how I ended up with the kind of catch-all Activity/Attribute/Object region despite some malleability in the definitions. For example, Raised Grain’s Naked Threesome could have gone in the beer region because its name is a reference to its three hops and light body … buuuut, it ended up here because it’s more fun as an activity. This region also ended up being absolutely stacked with beers that have a good shot at the title. I tried to spread the contenders out amongst the regions as best as I could, but this murderers row ended up with 3 Sheeps, Working Draft, Karben4, Eagle Park and Brewing Projekt as its top seeds. Apologies to all in this region.
Activity/Attribute/Object is also the home to this week’s beer, 11th-seeded Black Husky Sproose. (The tree “object” plays over the canine brewery name.)
Black Husky happened to make a national splash last month when its co-owner asked a question of President Joe Biden at the CNN town hall in Milwaukee. Biden didn’t directly address founder and brewmaster Tim Eichinger’s question about protecting small businesses over larger corporate interests, but he did follow up with a 25-minute Zoom call afterward. He also mentioned Eichinger by name when announcing changes to the Paycheck Protection Program designed to help small businesses.
Eichinger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (and State Journal alumna Mary Spicuzza) that he took the president’s call at the remote North Woods cabin where he brewed for five years before building a proper brewery in the Milwaukee neighborhood of Riverwest. That property near Pembine is surrounded by the distinctive ingredient that makes this week’s beer a Beer Bracket dark horse.
Sproose
Style: Double IPA brewed with spruce tips
Brewed by: Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust Ave., Milwaukee
What it’s like: Sproose is an uncompromising beer that’s for everyone, but if you’ve enjoyed the classic West Coast IPAs and thought, “I wish this was even more piney,” it’s for you.
Where, how much: Black Husky has limited distribution in Madison, so you may need to call around; expect to pay around $13 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans.
Booze factor: Big beers are Black Husky’s jam, and at 8.6% ABV, Sproose is one of those husky huskies.
Up close: Sproose makes no secret it’s a coniferous concoction, so the pine sap character in the aroma is no surprise. What might be, though, is how well it blends with the warm, sweet citrus character that’s frankly just as prominent. There’s harmony here, and it carries through to the flavor, with the pine notes carrying throughout but the malty, citrusy sweetness rising in the center of the swallow. This is a bitter beer, too, with the spruce further punching up a sharp, dry finish.
Bottom line: 4 stars (out of 5)
Got a beer you'd like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.