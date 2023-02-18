There have always been a lot of paths to being a meaningful brewery. There are the big producers shipping kegs and six-packs across the country or a region of it. There are the brewpubs making their way as much with their kitchens as their brewhouses. There are the niche breweries focusing on specialties like wild ales.

But the business model that’s seen the most action in the past five years is the small, taproom-focused brewery with its sights set on just one side of town or even just a few square miles.

The industry calls this the long tail — on a bar chart of every brewery in the country sorted by descending production, they’re the myriad small producers just poking above the horizontal axis — and it has gotten longer even through a pandemic that has been especially challenging for taprooms.

Here in Wisconsin, you may know some of the names of some of these long-tail breweries, or you may not: Noble Roots in Green Bay, Modicum in Altoona, Vennture in Milwaukee, Fifth Ward in Oshkosh, Low Daily in Burlington.

A Madison brewery that was ahead of this thinking-small trend, with its mission statement right there in its name, was Next Door Brewing. Opening on Atwood Avenue in 2013, it made a name with solid beer, very good food and an intimate, homey vibe. For about five years, I lived in the heart of its friendly East Side neighborhood, and though I’d moved a bit further east by the time Next Door opened, whenever I was there, it felt exactly like that neighborhood. It was that neighborhood.

Next Door closed in 2021 (though its business contract-brewing its beers for six-packs and the like lived on) with a succession plan in place. Under new ownership, a new name and new direction, Starkweather Brewing Co. opened in February 2022.

Just a few weeks ahead of Starkweather’s first anniversary early this month, I was back inside those four walls for a quick happy hour visit, and it felt just like home. There was easy rapport between the beertender and patrons, and comfortable banter among the groups of smiling customers. You could tell these people knew each other, at least as well as neighborhood gathering places like these allow.

“I always wanted to be like that Belgian, German, English style of brewery — small, smack in the middle of a lively neighborhood where people have to come to you for the beer,” said co-owner and brewmaster Peter Schroder.

In this column, I tend to focus on beer that comes to you, but a large majority of Starkweather’s beer is sold on-site.

The Netherlands-born Schroder is a longtime homebrewer and ran the One Barrel Brewing brewhouse for a spell before launching Starkweather. His eclectic approach has continued in Starkweather’s first year, with more than 66 unique beers, nearly all of them one-offs. Only a few — Lake Loop cream ale, HOP-MYHZ hazy IPA and Sweet Heat gose with scorpion pepper and pineapple — are available frequently, though Schroder says he’ll be adding to that list of regular beers in Starkweather’s second year.

“The majority of folks like to come in weekly and find new beers. I have 15 (draft) lines to play with, and we will likely end up with five staples and 10 for my playground,” Schroder said. “In the 15 years I have been home and commercial brewing, I came up with lots of recipes, names and such. Now, to be able to create those is a lot of fun.”

The flight I sampled during my recent visit was up and down. The first beer I finished was Fat Cat, a smooth Baltic porter that nicely balanced roasty malts and dark fruit character. The Purple One, a saison made with aronia, was an achievement in that it made that bitter, unredeeming berry (have you had one raw?) enjoyable. The other two beers were far less interesting. Put Me In, Coach did nothing to overcome the mostly unfair stereotype of dark mild ales as boring, and Lake Loop was ... well, drinkable.

But if I were still living close to Starkweather, I’d be one of those folks coming back to find new beers. Schroder keeps things interesting in concept — as of this writing, Starkweather offered a black IPA, ryewine, Belgian golden strong ale, tamarind sour, smoked habanero stout and black pepper saison on tap.

And if I want a world-class IPA, I can find a dozen of them at the bottle shop. I’m just fine with an interesting tap list and an occasional banger, some friendly conversation and, on many Tuesdays, the man who made the beer I ordered pouring it for me.