Beer Baron: New Glarus’ latest is a peachy freight train of sweetness

Yes, that was disappointing to discover, but the good news is these are very good beers.

And they are very sweet beers, too — a defining characteristic for many of New Glarus’ sour ales, including last year’s Nectar Ale, the 2018 iteration of Wild Sour Ale and recent versions of Strawberry Rhubarb.

It’s hard to say if these beers are getting sweeter without tasting notes that I don’t have, but my impression is that they are, and New Glarus’ sour program generally is, too.

And the latest from Wisconsin’s most distinguished craft brewery is not going to change that notion.

Lots O’ Peach 21

Style: Sour brown ale

Brewed by: New Glarus Brewing

What it’s like: It’s not quite a 1:1, but Lots O’ Peach sure drinks like New Glarus’ Belgian Red, but with peaches instead of cherries.

Booze factor: New Glarus does not publish ABVs on its beers — a pet peeve of mine and many beer people — but nearly all of its fruited sours are around 4% to 4.5%.