Beer Baron: My favorite beers of 2022

I’m thinking of it as the beer world’s Great Flattening.

Good beer has become ubiquitous, at least here in the Midwest, and great beer has become so common that it really isn’t as conspicuous as it used to be. Beer quality is becoming flatter not because the ceiling is falling but because the floor is rising.

When there’s less FOMO, I feel more comfortable choosing beers that are more about balance and drinkability than those that demand your attention. Beers to drink while socializing, rather than something that’s the activity in and of itself. (Hello, lagers and pale ales.)

So the 2022 installment of my beers of the year has far fewer extreme beers and a lot more simplicity. Of course, there are some nods to the biggest news stories of the Wisconsin year in beer — and there were a lot of them.

I suspect that my co-columnist, Draft Queen Katie Herrera, would scoff at the idea of the Great Flattening, and that’s why I’m so glad she’s joined me in the State Journal’s pages. I can have no other perspective and biases and soft spots but my own, and it’s good to have another voice in this space after more than a decade of me hitting you over the head with my own takes on IPAs, stouts and lagers. Just as in beer, variety is the spice of life.

Katie did steal two of my woulda-been beers of the year in her wrapup last week: Dovetail’s Czech Dark Lager (which has a Madison connection in that its creator, Jenny Pfafflin, is a UW-Madison grad and a fellow editor at The Daily Cardinal back in the late ’90s) and Saison Bay View from Milwaukee’s Supermoon Beer. Katie also, as you may have noticed, drinks around outside Wisconsin a bit more than I do, so I’ll focus on Badger State beers for my reflection.

Cheers to you and yours this new year!

Madtown Nut Brown, Ale Asylum

We’re going to get the bad news out of the way first. After nearly a year of what turned out to be false hopes while it was up for sale, Ale Asylum announced it was finally closing on July 22 — a jarring end to a 17-year run by arguably Madison’s first modern craft brewery. During its slow death march, I had plenty of time and cause to revisit the beer that made Ale Asylum what it was. With apologies to Hopalicious, no beer embodied that more than this brown ale, as brassy and robust as the style can reasonably be and still retain its pub-pint essence. It might be the Ale Asylum beer I miss the most if the last drop under its name has already been made. Stay tuned for more on that.

Louie’s Demise, Milwaukee Brewing

This beer was almost in the same category of honorary beer of the year, but Milwaukee Brewing’s beers have already been saved from the scrap heap. While Pilot Project Brewing, a Chicago-based brewery incubator, acquired MKE’s 4-year-old brewery, the 5-year-old Eagle Park Brewing acquired Milwaukee Brewing’s recipes, artwork and book of business. This seemed like a great outcome for the MKE brand, and so far so good: Louie’s Demise, the onetime flagship amber ale, is tasting better than I remember it in recent years. In just a few months of production, Eagle Park says, their team has dialed in the recipes of many of the MKE beers to restore them to their previous glory. Stay tuned for more on this front, too.

22 Pils, New Glarus Brewing

If you didn’t get out to New Glarus this summer, you missed a great brewery- and local-bar-only release in this crisp, bright, perfectly balanced German-style pilsner. It used whole-cone Diamant hops — a variety once nearly extinct that New Glarus brewmaster Dan Carey revived with German hop breeder Anton Lutz. It made its commercial debut in last year’s Gyrator Doppel (a 2021 beer of the year), but its floral, gently citrusy profile really shined in this more minimalist beer. On the opposite side of the ledger, the 2022 iteration of New Glarus’ annual Strawberry Rhubarb was one of the best since its original release — peak-of-ripeness berries, that perfect rhubarb tang, and a pie crust-like malt to tie it all together. Wild-fermented beers like this naturally vary year to year, but if we could just lock in this version for future years, I’d be the happiest of campers.

Offshore, 3 Sheeps Brewing

15-2, 3 Sheeps Brewing

The brewery that made Sheboygan famous introduced a pair of bangers to its year-round lineup this year. The first, Offshore, represented the everything-old-is-new-again rising tide of West Coast IPA in craft beer, but this is not just some token riding the coattails of a trend. It’s a damn fine beer, with bracing, resinous bitterness buffeted by soft, endearing fruit expression from the Cashmere, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops. And 15-2 took a similarly simple, throwback approach to stout, dispensing with the fruit, vanilla and lactose that seem almost compulsory in the style these days. This stripping-down works so well — chewy and full, with malt, dark chocolate and black licorice notes all standing out, alongside firm bitterness. (Both of these beers have gorgeous labels, too, particularly 15-2’s cribbage-inspired look.)

Klosterade, Working Draft Beer

Madison’s Working Draft kicked out so many lagers of note this year — Le Pils French pilsner, European Vacay dunkel, Defrostinator maibock, No Esta Mas Mexican lager, and Czech lagers from pils to amber to dark. But Klosterade, a doppelbock bursting with intense bready-caramel character and fruit accents, actually took home some hardware. It won a gold medal in its style category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Wisconsin’s only top prize in craft beer’s top competition. Brewmaster Clint Lohman and his crew are giving Wisconsin’s best lager breweries a real run for their money.

The Milwaukee report

Many of my beer experiences in 2022 occurred in metro Milwaukee.

Bocks! I never really considered myself a bock guy, but this year I couldn’t get enough of the robust lagers from The Fermentorium of Cedarburg. The Latibulator doppelbock and Frühlingsbock maibock were particularly well met in my frequent visits to the Fermentorium taproom in Wauwatosa. Keep an eye out for these in cans; they do see seasonal distribution.

Pilot Project! The brewery incubator’s new take on the former Milwaukee Brewing space (1128 N. Ninth St.) opened last month, and it’s a spectacular beer venue. The glassy, ultra-modern beer hall has sweeping views of the big brewhouse and Milwaukee’s nearby downtown. And the tap list is an adventure, with more than two dozen offerings from Pilot Project’s affiliate breweries, as well as its own Brewer’s Kitchen brand. Don’t miss Brewer’s Kitchen Tolo Tolo Mexican lager and Funkytown Brewing’s awesome flagship pale ale, Hip-Hops and R&Brew.

Ope Brewing! When this paean to Midwestern vernacular launched in early summer, it took a while for the beer to catch up to the fun, comfortable taproom and friendly vibes. But the beer steadily improved over the year — as it often does with a new brewery — and by fall Ope was hitting on all cylinders. The best expression of this: Full Send, an English barleywine dripping with raisin, plum and malt character.

Lakefront fellers! Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday tradition is unmatched in Wisconsin, from the wild predawn post-Thanksgiving party to the massive barrel-aged beers that are the cause for celebration. They’re always worthy, but this year Lakefront also dropped three Black Friday-caliber BA beauties (none below 12% ABV) a few weeks before the real deal, available only at the taproom. I skipped the tequila barrel agave ale on principle — that spirit and I agree to disagree — but the Baltic porter aged in Wollersheim bourbon and brandy barrels and blackberry old fashioned ale (aged in Wollersheim brandy barrels, natch) were both spirit-forward lovelies. I’m told this series, separate from the Black Friday program, will continue on a here-and-there basis, and I hope it continues at the great price point of $4 per 12-ounce bottle or $20 for a mixable six-pack.