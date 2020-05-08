Beer Baron: Meet Bodem, everybody’s new go-to IPA

For all the Wisconsin beer I’ve been drinking during these unprecedented times (are we sick of that phrase yet?), there’s one out-of-state beer that keeps making it into my fridge.

It’s Bodem, an IPA from Half Acre Beer in Chicago.

Bodem was introduced to Wisconsin last summer, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen my friends in the beer industry fall so hard so fast for a beer. They drink a lot of beer, obviously, so this was an informed buzz.

Half Acre was such a hit that it was promoted last winter from Half Acre’s typical vessel — 16-ounce cans — to 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. Around the same time, there was a “pick five desert island beers” meme going around Twitter, and Bodem showed up often among heady company like Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Bell’s Two Hearted, Pilsner Urquell and Saison Dupont.

What’s all the fuss about?

Bodem — the name is Dutch for “soil” — aims to thread the needle between the style’s archetypes from each coast: the dry, citrus-resin IPAs of the west and the lush, juicy hazies of the east.

It’s a concept that I’m sure has been the aim of many IPA engineers in the past couple of years. But it’s the execution that has made Bodem the go-to pick of my go-to style.