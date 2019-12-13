Beer Baron: Making sense of the Ballast Point sale, which makes no sense

If Constellation knows how to run a big craft brewery, it didn’t show it with its management of Ballast Point. With the purchase — widely panned as a reach at that price — Constellation acquired a rapidly rising star. With the sale, it divested of a distressed asset.

“Trends in the U.S. craft beer segment have shifted dramatically since our acquisition of Ballast Point,” Bill Newlands, Constellation president and CEO, said in the announcement of the sale. He added that, free of its Ballast Point albatross, Constellation was excited to devote more resources to the launch of a Corona hard seltzer line in 2020.

What Constellation got for its once $1 billion investment has not been disclosed. While Watters told the Tribune that Ballast Point was not formally shopped by Constellation “so far as he knows,” the Good Beer Hunting report cited unnamed sources saying “prices as low as $100 million for the brand and brewery were in discussion.”

Ready for the big time?

Watters has told reporters that Kings & Convicts is bullish on Ballast Point and is ready to turn it around by investing in sales staff and innovation in its beers.