Beer Baron: Lordy, lordy, Sierra Nevada is 40

It was a new brewery. The first brewery to embrace the spirit of what craft beer would become was San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing, which had been around in some form or another since Northern California’s gold rush in the mid-19th century. But it became what we’d call a craft brewery in 1965, reviving its archetypal California common, Anchor Steam Beer. By 1971, Anchor was also producing a porter (an English style no longer made in England), IPA (25 years before its modern heyday) and barleywine (decades before it was popular). That, ladies and gentlemen, is America’s first craft brewery.

Sierra Nevada is more than just (kinda) old, though. It has sold beer in all 50 states for nearly 20 years, and well before that it had become one of the first craft beers many people knew. Its green-labeled Pale Ale defined the “West Coast” style of hoppy beer and planted seeds for the IPA and craft revolution from coast to coast.

These days, Sierra Nevada is the 10th-largest brewing company in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association, trailing mostly macrobreweries and onetime “craft” brewers that sold themselves to macrobreweries.

It’s hard to overstate Sierra Nevada’s role in shaping today’s beer world, but I respect the heck out of it for what it’s doing now, too.

To wit: