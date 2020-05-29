Beer Baron: Let’s talk about porters, stouts and Giant Jones’ Grand Porter

Suspend disbelief for a moment and walk with me into one of those bars in the movies where “a beer” is an acceptable and precise enough answer to the bartender’s “What’ll you have?”

“Here’s a pint of our finest ale,” the bartender says, and slides a glass of beautiful black beer in your direction. (Or is that maybe that’s just a deep brown beer in that glass? It is a little dark in here.)

Now, were you just served a stout or a porter? Do you think you can tell the difference? Is there a difference?

These two similar beer styles are often conflated by both drinkers and even by brewers. But let’s break down the differences so, the next time you’re allowed to get together, you can impress your most tedious of friends and bore the normal ones.

First, porter came first as a style, and it grew into the main type of ale served in the pubs of 19th century England. Its modern and far more prescribed iterations are known as English porter or brown porter and defined by highly drinkable balance and a relatively mild, malt-forward flavor marked by notes of caramel and chocolate.