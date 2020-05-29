Beer Baron: Let’s talk about porters, stouts and Giant Jones’ Grand Porter

Suspend disbelief for a moment and walk with me into one of those bars in the movies where “a beer” is an acceptable and precise enough answer to the bartender’s “What’ll you have?”
“Here’s a pint of our finest ale,” the bartender says, and slides a glass of beautiful black beer in your direction. (Or is that maybe that’s just a deep brown beer in that glass? It is a little dark in here.)
Now, were you just served a stout or a porter? Do you think you can tell the difference? Is there a difference?
These two similar beer styles are often conflated by both drinkers and even by brewers. But let’s break down the differences so, the next time you’re allowed to get together, you can impress your most tedious of friends and bore the normal ones.
First, porter came first as a style, and it grew into the main type of ale served in the pubs of 19th century England. Its modern and far more prescribed iterations are known as English porter or brown porter and defined by highly drinkable balance and a relatively mild, malt-forward flavor marked by notes of caramel and chocolate.
The stout was simply a more robust porter variant (“stout porter”) that gained favor among pubgoers looking to light their lamps a bit more quickly. (Brewers were playing with premium or higher-ABV variations of their beer even back then, and well before then.)
Relatively straightforward, right?
Thing is, the Irish really took the stout and ran with it, particularly a brewery that has become synonymous with stout worldwide: Guinness. Irish stouts grew blacker (owing to the use of unmalted roasted barley and other darker malts) than English ones, as well as drier and lower in ABV, back toward porter strength.
But it’s the revival of stout and porter in the United States during the craft beer era that really muddied the waters between the styles.
The American takes on stout and porter are similar, and many brewers simply use the term they think will sell better.
Both versions tend to be more robust than their English (and Irish) counterparts: boozier, roastier, more bitter and fuller in body.
Compared to its progenitors across the Atlantic, the American porter in particular packs more of the roast flavors commonly associated with dark chocolate and coffee. It is also sometimes much more bitter, and I often can’t tell whether that character owes more to a deeper roast of malt or a bigger hop bill. And they’re darker, often as black as their stout kin. While brown porters are usually 4-5.4% ABV, according to the Beer Judge Certification Program, American porters range from 4.8% to 6.5%. Robust porters push those upper reaches well past 7%.
It’s a good style, one I enjoy frequently, often in the form of Great Lakes Brewing’s Edmund Fitzgerald or O’so’s Night Rain.
The problem is, nearly all of these characteristics are shared by American stout. Here, as in the porter’s adaptation, stout was Americanized with bigger ABV and body, more hop and roast bitterness and a fuller body. So, it’s still a stout porter, but it’s a stouter version of, in old English terms, an already pretty stout porter.
These are all shades of black, increasingly subtle the more you dig in.
If you’re interested in drinking black ales in current-day Wisconsin, I’d advise presuming anything labeled “porter” is the sharper, American-style variant. If you’re a fan of the more traditional, easygoing porters, scour the label for key words like brown or English, and look for an ABV under 5.2%. And if you’re in the right kind of bar (eventually, public health willing), you can ask the barkeep.
As stouts go, you should know already that the ubiquitous Irish stout, Guinness Draught, is a far lower in ABV (4.2%) than its American-style siblings, and it’s radically different from the latter due to its nitrogenation vs. the pricklier standard carbonation.
Complicating this further is the American craft scene’s imperialization fetish — boosting ABV, body and intensity outside a style’s typical parameters. But a stout is already basically an imperial porter, right? Somewhat, but if you’ve had an imperial porter side by side with an American stout, you’ll see there are differences. The imperial porter is a bigger package, yes, but it tends to retain more of the porter’s differences — smoothness, softer roast character, usually a touch sweeter.
So, where is this all going? To the East Side, to a cool little brewery that has made big beers its calling card since opening two years ago.
Giant Jones Grand Porter
Style: Imperial porter
Brewed by: Giant Jones Brewing, 931 E. Main St. Last weekend, founders Erika and Jessica Jones raised a glass of a specially brewed wheatwine to toast the certified organic brewery’s second anniversary.
Where, how much: Giant Jones is selling its beers — in distinctive 500-milliliter (16.9 ounces) bottles — online for pick-up at the brewery on Saturday afternoons for $6 apiece. The hand-bottled, hand-numbered bottles are also available at many Madison-area bottle shops; I got mine at Trixie’s Liquor.
What it’s like: Precious few imperial porters sold in Wisconsin take the unadulterated approach Giant Jones does with Grand Porter. Gonzo, a nice take on the style from Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewing, is one, but bottles are few and far between here. Far more common are imperial porters brewed with extra ingredients like fruit, chocolate or coffee, like Tyranena’s The Devil Made Me Do It and O’so’s Convenient Distraction, or barrel-aged versions like Central Waters’ excellent Brewers Reserve Rye Barrel Chocolate Porter.
Booze factor: “Imperial” means caution; at 9.1% ABV, Grand Porter isn’t messing around.
Up close: Grand Porter pours a beautiful, fully opaque black with a perfectly sized slab of khaki-brown foam at the top. Its aroma is sweet, malty cereal and cocoa, like if Cocoa Puffs were made from rich dark chocolate. A sip brings more chocolaty notes, as well as some coffee-like roast, a little nuttiness and a touch of berry.
This softer, sweeter malt profile does not come without work. Brewmaster Jessica Jones cold-steeps Grand Porter’s roasted barley for 24 hours before brewing (similar to cold-brew coffee) to shear off those sharp corners.
In the finish, though, comes a reminder that this is an American imperial porter. Bitterness swoops in, a touch of sharpness lingering on the tongue until the sweet-bitter cycle restarts with another sip. Overall, Grand Porter is smooth, balanced and easy, masking the big ABV and offering a fascinating case study in the blurry line between porter and stout.
Bottom line: 4 stars (out of 5)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!