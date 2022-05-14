Beer Baron: Let’s make it a sour summer

I put on shorts today for the first time this year.

I mean, not today-today, but as I write this, my knees are enjoying their first sunshine of this weather-miserable “spring.”

Luckily, the beers of summer are already here.

Beer has many ways to slake a seasonal thirst, of course, but one of the tried-and-true formulas for craft brewers to differentiate from legacy light beers is to infuse fruit into a light, refreshing and low-ABV beer.

And why wouldn’t a brewer use a sour ale as a base for these quenchers? Beers like them have a long history of fruit and other culinary additions going back to the 19th century and the first modern Berliner weisses, which were frequently infused with raspberry or woodruff syrup.

Today, most sour ales generally — and nearly all oriented toward summer drinkers — are made using the faster and cleaner kettle-souring technique vs. the traditional processes that yield funkier and earthier traditional sour ales like lambic and Flanders red.

Kettle sours end up with lactic acid and its clean, clear tartness but none of the more complex characters that define the beers Wisconsin drinkers know from the likes of Funk Factory and New Glarus’ “fruit cave.”

Pairing this style with fruit — particularly fruit that has its own bit of pucker — is a winning formula, and perhaps nowhere more so than with Revolution Brewing’s Freedom Lemonade.

It’s part of the Chicago brewery’s year-round series of excellent “session sours” — meaning, low ABV — matching fruit with a light sour blonde ale. They’re named after constitutional rights: Freedom of Speach (peach), Press (black currant), Expression (strawberry-rhubarb) and Assembly (blueberry-ginger).

Freedom Lemonade, though, breaks type in more than the name. As the name implies, it also uses cane sugar.

After running through my first six-pack of Freedom Lemonade late last summer, I couldn’t wait for warm weather to return so I could drink this at the lake or pool or other alignment of water and heat.

Freedom Lemonade’s sweet, citric aroma is as bright as the solstice sun, and the beer just sparkles on the palate as well, with sweet, gently tart lemon that cleans up nicely in the dry finish. It truly drinks like lemonade. And it’s 4.5% ABV. That, friends, is the recipe for a refreshing warm-weather beer.

Here are a few more fruity sours that are readily available in cans at ABVs and prices comfortable for summer’s prolonged sessions.

Surly Grapefruit Supreme

My favorite shandy/radler is the feather-light Stiegl Radler, which deploys grapefruit to excellent effect. This summer standout from the Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing is a worthy rival.

The 4.5% ABV Grapefruit Supreme has the lightest body of the beers featured here, and it’s fluffy too — a character rare in sour beers as the acid that gives them their tartness also tends to erode foam.

Its fruit is front and center in the aroma — a moderately sweet-not-bitter take on grapefruit — but it’s very well rounded on the palate: gently tart, moderately grapefruity, fully flavored and exquisitely crushable.

3 Sheeps Full Spectrum

The fruit goes in a pulpy and tropical direction in this sour, with mango and the pink-fleshed cara cara orange.

Full Spectrum has existed in a few different fruit iterations, and for this summer’s version, the crew from Sheboygan boosted the tartness of the base beer to what I would consider a moderate level.

It’s at the forefront of a flavor profile that’s relatively muted for as exotic as its fruits sound. The 4.8% ABV Full Spectrum is not particularly sweet and even has a moderately bitter finish, a zig where many of these beers zag.

Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach

Leinie’s is always a reliable session brewer. In addition to Summer Shandy and its variants, this summer its 3.4% ABV helles returns for a second year with a new name, Sunshine Light Lager, and the shandy-like Lemon Haze IPA weighs in at 4.9% ABV.

I don’t like either of those as much as the new year-rounder Juicy Peach, though. It’s fitting that this beer shares the name of the Jelly Belly peach jellybean. The aroma is soft, sweet, candylike peach, a little bit of earthy wheat and a subtle turpentine note I didn’t notice until my co-columnist Katie Herrera pointed it out (Yeah, we talk about beer a lot!).

It drinks moderately sweet and just a touch sour — neither intense enough to make you worry about your tooth enamel nor forget you’re drinking beer. 4.5% ABV.

