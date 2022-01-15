Beer Baron: Karben4’s anniversary beer a storybook in barrels

All of this is important, but the purpose of this column is not to just lay out the ins and outs of Karben4’s lineup for 2022. I’m here to tell you about Priest Prophet & King.

This barleywine aged in a motley assortment of wine and spirit barrels was introduced as Karben4’s anniversary beer last year, though it was not originally brewed for that honor, Koga said. The idea to use it for an anniversary release came in the grips of a pandemic that will cloud this year’s release as well.

After its success last year, Koga decided to make it the first beer Karben4 brews each year; the 2023 version was brewed Monday. The beer then goes into a range of barrels selected by lead brewer and “barrelmaster” Sam Koelling for the rest of the year. The casks used in the first two iterations of PPK have aged bourbon, scotch, rum, wine, brandy and more, and some of them subsequently held coffee beans or maple syrup. This year’s batch is a blend of eight to 10 barrels, Koga said, all or nearly all different.

There’s something fitting about barleywine — a beer intertwined with time — resting in those barrels in the brewery and maturing and growing, one might say, while the calendar pages turn.