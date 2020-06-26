Beer Baron: It’s ReFresh time for Sprecher

But by the time Randy Sprecher retired early this year by selling the brewery to a local ownership group, Sprecher had seen better days. In 2015, the peak of the hard soda craze that briefly made a thing out of Not Your Father’s Root Beer, Sprecher produced 23,000 barrels of beer and hard soda — enough to make it the state’s sixth-largest craft brewer. Last year, it made less than 6,000 barrels.

And the reason you haven’t heard much about Sprecher lately in this column is it hasn’t introduced many new beers in the last few years, and those few new offerings were not very good. This, amid a craft beer market that has increasingly relied on new products, is certainly a factor in that production nosedive — though the crash of hard sodas certainly did not help.

So, yes, Sprecher was in need of a refresh when the sale closed on Jan. 31. The Milwaukee-based group of owners — including Jim Kanter, former GM of MolsonCoors’ Milwaukee operation, and Sharad Chadha, who has a string of executive positions on his resume, all outside the beer industry — immediately got to work on the new products that they believe will turn the company around.

“We’re going to contemporize our brand,” said Chadha, Sprecher’s new CEO. “Sprecher has been called, you know, an older brand. People think of us as has-been.”