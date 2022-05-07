Beer Baron: It’s last call for Right Bauer Brewing in Sun Prairie

It’s last call for Right Bauer Brewing in Sun Prairie.

In an earnest and upbeat Facebook post signed by co-owner and brewmaster Marty McNally, the 3½-year-old brewpub announced last week that May 22 would be its last day in business.

“It was never listed for sale, but someone made an offer for the building and restaurant space,” the post said. “I really had to think about if I wanted to do this for the next three, five or 10 years.

“As much as I love it, the sacrifice of running a small business was too great for me in the long run. I simply want to spend more time with my family and loved ones.”

McNally and his then-wife, Erica Beckman, opened Right Bauer in a 120-year-old former hardware store in downtown Sun Prairie in October 2018, just a few months before the much bigger and glitzier Full Mile Beer Co. opened in a new building just two blocks away.

Right Bauer was — well, is, for two more weeks — known for its friendly and welcoming space and its food, particularly the excellent barbecue and cheese curds and a solid fish fry. The beer was a bit uneven on my infrequent visits, but I was always able to find a couple selections that hit the mark, especially the One Eyed Jack IPA.

A small brewery like Right Bauer doesn’t need its beer to take all the tricks (if you’ll pardon the euchre metaphor) to become a local favorite, and the mutual love between it and the community was evident in McNally’s farewell post.

“I can’t even believe it,” Katie Perez wrote. “Delicious food, awesome beer, only board game bar for miles. Man, this place will be missed so much.”

The brewery responded: “We’ve had a proposal, baby showers, retirement parties and of course, YOUR WEDDING PARTY! So many great memories. I know this place means a lot to a lot of people. So grateful!”

A familiar new direction for WBC

The sexy parts of Wisconsin Brewing’s triple-barreled announcement on April 28 were the plans to triple its square footage and expand its already huge outdoor space to accommodate up to 4,000 (!!!) people. That could be every man, woman and child in nearby Belleville, with plenty of elbow room.

That’s great — we’ve heard big plans from this brewery before — but the key to meeting these lofty goals is the rest of the news reported by Barry Adams: the new investors and a new president, Paul Verdu.

Verdu comes from Tenth and Blake, the craft unit of Molson Coors (fka MillerCoors) that includes brands like Leinenkugel’s, Blue Moon, Hop Valley and Terrapin. The last time he was in the industry headlines, Verdu was being quoted in stories about the shutdown of Molson Coors’ St. Archer brand and sale of its brewery in San Diego. Some of the other new investors are recent Big Beer alums too.

If you’re wondering how a relatively middling brand like Wisconsin Brewing — with solid beer that’s met by a shrug by too many drinkers, as I’ve written before — can support a nearly threefold increase in business, you’re thinking about it the wrong way.

This isn’t about making more Badger Club or Yankee Buzzard IPA or even Warped Speed, from the Lake Louie brand WBC acquired in 2019.

This is about contract brewing. Or, really, contract beverages, of whatever type you’d like to make there.

Drinks made for other companies already comprised three-quarters of the 80,000 barrels WBC made last year, Adams reported, and you only need to look to the northeast to see what the potential is for this kind of business. Octopi Brewing has invested some $100 million on a model similarly centering contract brewing, and it believes it can produce 1 million barrels a year within a few years. The breweries are peers of a sort; both were state-of-the-art when they opened, WBC in 2013 and Octopi two years later.

Verdu and company will have their work cut out for them competing for contract work, and not just with Octopi.

Ale Asylum remains in limbo since its announcement last fall that it would be liquidated without a deal — as many as 60,000 barrels of annual capacity waiting for a new owner. Contract brewing figures to play a part in whatever resolution comes there.

And last month, Milwaukee Brewing put up for sale its huge Ninth Street Brewery, opened in 2018 with capacity to make 20,000 barrels a year, expandable up to 70,000. MKE has been an active player in the contract space in addition to floating a line of hard seltzers in recent years to fill the tanks.

This isn’t to say WBC can’t unlock its vast potential; Adams’ story notes the brewery could kick out about 1,000 barrels of liquid a day if it needed to and there was enough packaging and fermentation support. WBC believes Verdu is the leader who can make that happen.

Even before the new skipper came aboard, WBC was already taking a page out of the modern-day Big Beer beverage playbook. Last week it began selling cans of its Lake City hard seltzers, and it released two hard kombuchas under the Lake Louie label last summer.

“Someone said to me that I’m going from an oak tree to an acorn,” Verdu said in the announcement. “That’s the perfect analogy. But, with the combination of the current team, the amazing brewery and the support of our new investors, this acorn is going to grow quickly into a vibrant tree, and I am excited to get going.”

Got a beer you'd like the Beer Baron or Draft Queen to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron. Contact Katie Herrera at cellaredkatie@gmail.com or on Twitter @CellaredKatie.