Beer Baron: It’s a good time for Risk — the beer

Good City has leaned into risk even since then, expanding first by purchasing a 53,000-square-foot industrial building redeveloped by the city of Milwaukee. The brewery is using it for offices and warehousing, as well as subdividing and leasing the extra space.

Then, early last year, Good City opened a taproom and smaller brewery in the literal shadow of Fiserv Forum. That location has done brisk business during games and shows at Fiserv Forum and also hosts events of its own in the beautiful wedding/banquet space on its second floor, with a spectacular view of the gleaming new arena.

Of course, risk is not all upside. That taproom’s business has dried up entirely now, and it was the first in Milwaukee to close as basketball games, concerts and everything else were canceled. (Good City’s original East Side brewery remained open for takeout beer and food as of this writing.)

It’s an exaggerated story of the risk every entrepreneur or investor group takes when they start a brewery. The raw materials needed to make beer are pretty cheap, but the capital investment — the brewhouse, tanks and other equipment and plumbing tying it all together — is not. Those costs need to amortize over every six-pack or pint sold.