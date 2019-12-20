Beer Baron: Interrupting the winter beer parade

A sip of this week’s beer brought me back to the waning days of summer, when the Saturday evening of a family weekend getaway put us at the brewery’s taproom and music hall on the main drag in Baileys Harbor.

It was a sublime August evening, the taproom filled with but not overwhelmed by out-of-town visitors like ourselves. There were flights, food truck burgers and lively cornhole matches with the 9-year-old as the daylight dwindled to gold and to dusk. I lingered for another pint after he and mom headed back to the hotel; the Americana band that took the stage forced me to nurse that last beer much longer than I was planning to.

It was an experience. It’s also a perfect illustration of how taprooms can forge long-lasting, even lifetime, loyal customers when it nails those experiences — even if a customer only experiences it once.

Anyway, I recommend the Door County Brewing taproom and music hall. On to this week’s palate-cleansing beer.

Lost Camper

Style: Helles lager

What it’s like: This is the second helles that has graced these pages since midyear, and the last one is a good comp: Precious Material from Earth Rider Brewing in Superior.