Beer Baron: Interrupting the winter beer parade

Winter is a time for bold flavors.
It’s stout season, of course, the bigger the better. And the spiced seasonals have segued from pumpkin to holiday without a moment’s hesitation.
This time of year, I drink enough of these beers — as well as my annual case or so of Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale — that palate fatigue is a legitimate concern. As much as I like these beers, they’re not all-nighters.
So the last few trips to the bottle shop, I’ve been on the lookout for a clean, refreshing and easy-drinking beer to break up the behemoths. This week, I found one, from Door County Brewing.
I’ve been fond of this brewery for its ethos, its father-son story and its beers since its start in 2012. These days, Door County Brewing’s beer is made at Octopi Brewing in Waunakee, while the company’s facility in its home base of Baileys Harbor is dedicated to pumping out beer for its offshoot Hacienda Beer label.
A sip of this week’s beer brought me back to the waning days of summer, when the Saturday evening of a family weekend getaway put us at the brewery’s taproom and music hall on the main drag in Baileys Harbor.
It was a sublime August evening, the taproom filled with but not overwhelmed by out-of-town visitors like ourselves. There were flights, food truck burgers and lively cornhole matches with the 9-year-old as the daylight dwindled to gold and to dusk. I lingered for another pint after he and mom headed back to the hotel; the Americana band that took the stage forced me to nurse that last beer much longer than I was planning to.
It was an experience. It’s also a perfect illustration of how taprooms can forge long-lasting, even lifetime, loyal customers when it nails those experiences — even if a customer only experiences it once.
Anyway, I recommend the Door County Brewing taproom and music hall. On to this week’s palate-cleansing beer.
Lost Camper
Style: Helles lager
What it’s like: This is the second helles that has graced these pages since midyear, and the last one is a good comp: Precious Material from Earth Rider Brewing in Superior.
Where, how much: Door County’s six-packs are usually $9-$10 at most outlets, and Lost Camper is a year-round beer.
Booze factor: Lost Camper’s 5.7% ABV is a little on the high side for a helles but still a nice break from the bigger winter warmers.
Up close: Helles means “light” in German, and Lost Camper’s pour lives up to that billing with a pale gold. A sniff reveals a bready malt aroma with a sweet, cereal-like undernote; if you give it a swirl a burst of spicy hops reveals itself. A sip is a portrait of impeccable balance, with subtle malty-sweet notes and hoppy-bitter notes pulling in their separate directions to a clean stalemate finish. Lost Camper’s body is light with pleasantly prickly carbonation, inviting the next sip, and then another.
Bottom line: 3.5 stars (out of five)
Got a beer you’d like the Beer Baron to pop the cap on? Contact Chris Drosner at chrisdrosner@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @WIbeerbaron.