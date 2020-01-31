Beer Baron: Hubbleton built it, and they came

This week’s beer is today’s iteration of the Hubbleton’s first beer, which Dan Schey spent more than 20 years fine-tuning and today is the brewery’s bestseller.

Crawfish River Porter

Style: Porter

Brewed by: Hubbleton Brewing, located at W10445 Hubbleton Road in the unincorporated hamlet about halfway between Waterloo and Watertown near Wisconsin 19. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Capitol Square.

What it’s like: Hubbleton’s porter is of the English brown strain of the style — somewhat lighter in color and milder than American or robust porters. The archetypes of English porter are Samuel Smith’s Taddy and Fuller’s London Porter; a nice Wisconsin-made one is Door County Brewing’s Polka King.

Where, how much: Madison bottle shops carrying Hubbleton beer so far include Trixie’s Liquor, Star Liquor, Hy-Vee on East Wash and Brennan’s; six-packs are around $10. Hubbleton beer can be found on draft in several locations on the east side of the metro area as well.

Booze factor: Crawfish River’s 6.9% ABV is quite high for an English-style porter, and beware, because this beer goes down like the 5% or so more common to the style.