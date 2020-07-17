Beer Baron: How much does buying beer at a brewery instead of a store help it financially?

Retailers mark up the beer again, and while margins vary more for retailers (hence the range of prices you’ll see for the same product), 30% is also quite common.

If you follow this backward, a six-pack of beer that retails for $10 is probably sold by the brewery for about $6. The brewery is making some money on that sale, too, but packaged beer sold to retail is by far the lowest margin in their business.

By capturing the distribution and retail markups in a taproom sale, a brewery might go from making less than a dollar on that six pack to making $5.

While some brewers price their taproom to-go beer to match common retail prices, strategies do vary. Since COVID-19 hit, Ale Asylum has been offering many of its beers for sale at the brewery for just $6 a six-pack, well under the usual retail price. More common is to price to-go higher than retail to limit sales and support retail partners.

“Brewers have a bit of a balancing act on this because they are sensitive to ensuring that they don’t undercut retailers on prices,” said Mark Garthwaite, executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild. “At the same time, they don’t want to appear to be padding their margins, either.”