Beer events aren’t quite what they used to be, but the good news is all of Wisconsin’s premier summer festivals are still going strong (or back) in 2023.

This isn’t an exhaustive list but rather the cream of the crop — professionally run events I’m either attending this year, have in the past or would like to attend at some point.

Events like this are a good occasion to make a weekend of it, but be sure to avoid driving after these events and drink plenty of water at the fest.

I’ve listed the standard ticket price, but most of these events are festivals that have a VIP ticket option that usually bring some combination of exclusive beers, food and chill-out areas, an hour of early access and extra swag. Where the going rate for most fests is around $50 these days, VIP tickets cluster around $75.

Great Taste of the Midwest

This Madison icon comes first not because it’s the best beer event in Wisconsin (though it is) but because attendance requires some planning or a little bit of luck. Tickets go on sale in person — the only way to ensure you’ll get in — at seven outlets the morning of Sunday, May 7. There will be overnight line campers at the sites that allow such chicanery, so get there (very) early and bring something to read, and maybe drink. The sites this year, all in Madison, are The Cider Farm, Delta Beer Lab, Giant Jones Brewing, Karben4, The Malt House, Parched Eagle Brew Pub and Vintage Brewing on Whitney Way.

If you want to leave it to chance, the ticket lottery is moving online this year, with entries accepted May 8-12. And last year was the loosest Great Taste ticket market I’ve seen yet, with tickets readily available at Olin Park the day of the fest. This year, for the first time, I wouldn’t dissuade someone from out of town from getting a hotel room and planning to go even without a ticket. Watch the Great Taste Facebook groups for tickets the weeks ahead of the fest, too.

3 Sheeps 11th Anniversary Party

It’s pretty standard fare for a brewery anniversary party — live music (including Chicken Wire Empire), food tent and trucks, special releases — but everything 3 Sheeps touches just turns out well. If you haven’t visited the handsome taproom or tried some of this brewery’s great barrel-aged stouts, this is a good opportunity to visit Shevegas.

Lager & Friends

This excellent festival’s move outside upped its appeal even further. Its venue, Old Heidelberg Park, is essentially a sprawling beer garden outside Bavarian Bierhaus, with lots of shade, an open-air hall in case of rain and plenty of places to eat traditional German fare like currywurst. And yeah, the focus is on lager, with more than two dozen lager-forward breweries from around the Midwest showcasing the range of this family of styles; expect everything from helles to doppelbock. Hosted and organized by Gathering Place Brewing.

Up North Beerfest

Set in an open area of the Hi-Pines Campground in Eagle River, this fest formerly known as the Great Northern Brewfest is actually two events. There’s a Friday VIP event known as Premier Beer Night ahead of the main festival on Saturday. Both dates feature loads of mostly Wisconsin breweries — including some names unfamiliar to me, always intriguing — as well as live music. Many local hotels provide free shuttles, and designated drivers are admitted free.

June 9-10, Eagle River; $50; bit.ly/UpNorthBeerFest

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

Because this is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, state brewers have often shown out for the event held amongst the “streets” of the Bayshore shopping center. Food sampling is included, and in previous years vendors were set up with breweries, offering pairings. Breweries haven’t been announced at press time, but if South Shore Brewery is on hand, make a beeline there early to see if its legendary whitefish slider is there.

Door County Beer Festival

Mid-June on the lake side of Door County, with 40-ish breweries? Yes please! Free shuttles run between nearby lodging and downtown Baileys Harbor and the fest location at Maxwelton Braes, a golf course and lodge. The wonderful taproom of host brewery Door County Brewing/Hacienda Beer is a worthy stop if you’re up for another after the fest.

June 17, Baileys Harbor; $50; doorcountybeerfestival.com

Lager Than Life

Beloit’s new entry in the annual circuit, Lager Than Life debuted last year. It’s nominally lager-forward, though it notes all styles are welcome. Expect more than 40 breweries in the riverside Preservation Park just north of town.

Wisconsin IPA Fest

This annual bacchanalia of hops at Third Space Brewing recently shifted formats from a la carte pours to a more standard unlimited sampling format. It’s one of the few Wisconsin events with a competitive element; in previous years a panel of beer judges (including yours truly) selects a champion from among the fest beers in a double-blind tasting ahead of the event. The crowd gets to choose a people’s choice favorite among the (all!) IPAs from 40-plus breweries. Last year’s winner, G5 Brewing of Beloit, is making a collab IPA with Third Space just for the event.

Potosi Brewfest

In its 15th year, Potosi’s beer festival mixes it up by including wineries, distilleries and meat and cheese purveyors amongst the dozens of breweries. It’s a good occasion to check out coulee country as summer wanes and support the Potosi Foundation.

Aug. 26, Potosi; ticket price TBA; potosibrewery.com/news-events

Thirsty Troll Brew Fest

This fest at Grundahl Park in Mount Horeb is entering its 21st year, pairing Masskrugstemmen (feats of strength), troll photo opps and more than 125 beers for sampling.